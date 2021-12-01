Women’s national football team head coach Kenwyne Jones felt satisfied with the showing of his Trinidad and Tobago senior women after they drew 1-1 with hosts Dominican Republic in San Cristóbal on Tuesday night.
T&T led 1-0 in the 23rd minute when defender Rhea Belgrave forced in the ball from a corner kick, before Jazmin Oviedo’s close-up header knotted up the scores in the 48th minute.
Jones said that he sought a positive reaction from his charges following a 2-1 defeat in the opening October 26 friendly international, when the Women Warriors conceded three minutes into second half added-on time.
“I was satisfied with the reaction by the team after coming off the defeat on Friday,” Jones said yesterday. “I did ask the team to give a reaction because we have to develop that DNA when we have a setback. Obviously, we did get that but unfortunately for us we didn’t get the victory we wanted, but I’m still happy with the showing that the team had.”
Jones said the two matches against the Dominican Republic were important in giving him the chance to see a few other women who had not played in last month’s two-match series against Panama.
“It is a building process. Sometimes it is a slow and tedious process, but they are all willing to work,” Jones said. “Tactically, structurally there is room for improvement. We will get better the more that we work together.”
Jones felt that his team had to step up its match preparation ahead of the CONCACAF Women’s World Cup qualifiers due to take place next year from February 16 to April 22.
“We are way behind in match preparation I would say compared with the rest of the teams that we have been playing so far, and I have all confidence that getting these out of the way this early, and the weeks and the couple months that we have ahead of us, we will be able to be where we want to be in the future.
“By no means this is the final product but it gives us a great indication where we are at and the work that we need to put in for the qualifier,” he said.
In four matches under Jones, the senior women have scored just three goals, while conceding four. Jones was not particularly displeased with the lack of goals, but expects that his team will improve its output.
“There is room for improvement in all areas,” he said. “Of course in the future we will meet opponents that we will be able to score ten goals against, 11 goals against,” he said. “But there are going to be some teams that we are going to meet that we are going to score one.”
Jones expressed confidence in the potential of his team. Moving forward, he hopes to have another camp for the women in January prior to the CONCACAF qualifiers. Meanwhile, the team will continue to train over the Christmas period and Jones will still be looking at other players.