AFTER suffering a second successive defeat, Kale Dalla Costa will not advance to the knockout stage of COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Masters Tournament in Mexico.
The Trinidad and Tobago player went down to players from the host country over the past two days and will have his last chance to get off the mark in Group B today when he tackles Bahamian Jackson MacTaggart on the final day of the round-robin stage.
Group A is led by COTECC’s top-ranked player Ronaldo Cottom and also includes another Guatemalan as well as one each from Mexico and Dominican Republic.
The top two players from each group will advance to the semifinals of this prestigious 14 & under tournament tomorrow.
Dalla Costa, the third-ranked player in COTECC, stated that “this is the best match I have ever played” after losing 6-3, 6-3 to the second-ranked Mauricio Schtulmann yesterday.
Kyle Hannays is also in Mexico and the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s head of coaching and development believes that the 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champion is not far behind the Mexicans “but he needs more competitive matches” like the one he was involved in yesterday.
Dalla Costa hit 13 winners but committed 23 unforced errors, including six double faults at crucial times. Schtulmann, on the other hand, turned in a very impressive sheet, 26 winners and just nine unforced errors.
The top four ranked male and female players in COTECC at the end of August are chosen for the Masters, along with four invited by the confederation from each gender.
This is the second year in succession that Trinidad and Tobago is being represented in this competition after no player from this country had ever qualified before.
Cameron Wong and Jordane Dookie both participated after being ranked third and fourth, respectively, by the cut-off date last year.
Dalla Costa won singles and doubles titles last month in his last two COTECC tournaments — in St Lucia and Trinidad — to jump from sixth to No.3.