Veerasammy Permaul’s return to Test cricket proved a successful one and despite being out of the West Indies Test team for six years, the 32-year-old Guyana left-arm spinner never lost faith that he would get another opportunity.
Permaul stole the show on the second day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle yesterday, grabbing a maiden five-wicket haul of five for 35 from 13 overs as the hosts were dismissed for 204 in their first innings. The Windies closed the rain-affected day on 69 for one.
Permaul admitted that he wasn’t trying to do anything spectacular and that adjusting to the pace of the wicket was key. “First of all, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity. I am very overwhelmed by getting my first Test five-wicket haul. I think over the years I have been working hard to try and get back into the team and now it really paid off,” Permaul said yesterday.
“I always believe in God and that sometime I would get the opportunity again. I always believed that at some point or stage in my career I would get another opportunity. Keep believing. Keep believing in God and once you believe, anything is possible,” he added.
Of his success on the pitch, Permaul said: “ I tried to adjust to the conditions and just see what pace is good for the wicket and just adjust and just try to spin the ball as much as possible and that really brought me success,” he added.
He also praised the contribution of teammate Jomel Warrican, who took four for 50 off 18.3 overs, noting that they made a good bowling team. Roston Chase was the other wicket-taker for the visitors, grabbing one for 64 from 14 overs.
“I think Warri was bowling really well at the other end and I think he was the one that controlled the batsmen and controlled the scoring rate and I think that really helped me as well because he was bowling tight at one end and I was attacking at the other end so it was really a good partnership,” said Permaul.
The end result was the Windies being on top for the first time in the two game-series.
“I think moving forward, it is very important that we stay consistent as a bowling unit and be patient and try to create opportunities rather than trying to go out and look for a wicket by experimenting,” Permaul explained.
“I think at the end of the day if we had known from the morning that we would have bowled out Sri Lanka for 200 and then batting we were 69 for one, I think we will take that anytime,” he concluded.