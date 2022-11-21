Keep it simple

West Indies Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite is under no illusion about the enormous challenge the upcoming two-Test series against Australia will be and is urging his players to fight right down to the end.
“Australia obviously plays very good cricket and we always look forward to coming here. It is a nice place and the people really love cricket here and they really cherish Test cricket and we as a group cherish Test cricket a lot so we look forward to getting on the stage and doing well,” said Brathwaite.
“As a Test group we’ve made a lot of strides this year not losing any game so far. It is just to keep it up. We’re here in Australia, not at home so it’s about fighting. I always urge the guys to fight and that’s what the Caribbean people want to see,” he added.
Inspired by ICC Hall of Fame inductee Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s simple approach to batting, Brathwaite also wants his charges to follow in the Guyanese left-hander’s footsteps.
“Not too much flash and flare…just about spending time at the crease, respecting the good balls and putting away the bad…he made it simple and really and truly I think cricket is a simple game,” Brathwaite said of Chanderpaul.
“He is a legend of the game and someone I really looked up to. Seeing him spend a lot of time at the crease was remarkable. He really deserved that honour. It is for us to aspire to be in those shoes and be better but I think he did a remarkable job for West Indies,” he added.
Chanderpaul played 20 matches against Australia, tallying 1,649 runs with five centuries and a high-score of 118.
It was also against Australia that Chanderpaul got to a career milestone of 10,000 Test runs in 2012.
The “Tiger” made his Test debut against England in 1994 and played his final Test against England in 2015 having tallied a total of 11,867 runs at an average of 51.37.
He scored 30 Test centuries with a highest score of 203.
About the upcoming Test series, Brathwaite said: “We’ve seen a lot of footage (of Australia) and we know what we are up against and it is up to us to prepare mentally.”
“I thought our preparation has been really good. Australia is a world class team with a top bowling line-up so we’ve got to work hard if we want to score runs so mentally, we have to prepare for that and I think once we do that we’ll be in good stead,” the West Indies skipper continued.
“Everyone is feeling good. We had a good three-day game (last week). (It was) nice and competitive. The pitch was obviously more batting-friendly but I think the fast bowlers and everyone got a good run out.
“It is key to assess this pitch as quickly as possible and communicate within the group, what length we think is best. But I think as a bowling unit we play on different pitches and it is always important to assess it fast and it is important we do that here as well,” he explained.
The Windies will get another chance to get to assess the conditions in Australia when they face the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra in a day/night four-day fixture starting at midnight Wednesday.
The match will be the second warm-up for the visitors ahead of the two-Test series and Brathwaite expects it to be a competitive one.
“This second game is obviously a different team and a more competitive team and we look forward to that challenge. Also gearing up for the first Test, obviously it is a pink-ball game, so it will be good to get used to the pink ball and the conditions here in Australia,” he said.
Asked about the pink ball and playing under lights, Brathwaite said it something that they will have to adjust to quickly and the second tour match will help in that regard.
“As bowlers, it (the pink ball) would react different off the surface, especially with the lights on, and that is something we’ve got to be aware of both as a bowling unit and as a batting unit,” Brathwaite reasoned.
“It tends to do a lot more at night, so that is just something we’ve got to keep in mind. It is a cricket game and as batsmen it’s about keeping out the good balls and putting away the bad ones. We’ve just got to keep it simple and just look to enjoy our time and games in Australia,” he added.
The first Test bowls off on November 30 in Perth while the second game, which will be a day/night affair, starts on December 8 in Adelaide.