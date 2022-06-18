Keshorn Walcott produced his second best throw this season and the fifth best of his career to snatch silver in the men’s javelin at the Kuortane Games, in Finland, yesterday.
Walcott landed the spear 86.64 metres to narrowly miss out on gold at the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meet, India’s reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra capturing the title with an 86.69 effort. Grenadian Anderson Peters, the 2019 world champion, was third at 84.75.
In three previous meetings this season, Peters had gotten the better of Walcott. The Trinidad and Tobago track and field star exacted revenge on his fellow Caribbean athlete, yesterday, his big 86.64 throw coming in the opening round. Walcott followed up at 83.78, but fouled in round three. Chopra, Walcott and Peters all opted to pass in rounds four, five and six.
Walcott is sixth on the 2022 world performance list, thanks to his season’s best effort of 89.07m. The 2012 Olympic champion produced that monster throw on June 6 at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands.
Peters is the 2022 world leader with a huge 93.07m effort. Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is second at 90.88, with Finland’s Oliver Helander third at 89.83. German Julian Weber (89.54) and Chopra (89.30) are fourth and fifth, respectively.
At the Meeting de Paris Wanda Diamond League meet in France, yesterday, T&T track star Michelle-Lee Ahye finished fifth in the women’s 100 metres dash in 11.07 seconds.
Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce emerged victorious, stopping the clock at 10.67 seconds to equal her own 2022 world lead. Great Britain’s Daryll Neita was a distant second in 10.99, finishing ahead of Ivory Coast sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou (11.01), Poland’s Ewa Swoboda (11.05) and Ahye.
The Paris fifth-place finish was Ahye’s first outdoor defeat in Europe this year. The 11.07 seconds clocking, though, was her fastest on the continent in 2022. The Carenage sprinter’s three European wins came at the Irena Szewińska Memorial meet in Poland, the PTS Meeting in Slovakia and the Meeting de Marseille in France. She clocked 11.17, a wind-assisted 11.12 and 11.44, respectively.
Ahye is 12th on the 2022 world performance list with a 10.94 seconds run. She also has a 10.96 clocking to her name this year. The top three spots on the global list are held by Caribbean sprinters-- Fraser-Pryce (10.67), her fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.79) and St Lucia’s Julien Alfred, who produced a 10.81 national record run on May 14.