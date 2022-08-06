Keshorn Walcott will seek redemption at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, today.
Bitterly disappointed with his 16th-place finish at the World Athletics Championships, last month, the 2012 Olympic men’s javelin champion will bid for a Commonwealth Games medal this afternoon (TT time). The event starts at 2.40, and will also feature Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters.
Walcott’s Trinidad and Tobago team-mate, Tyra Gittens competes in the Women’s long jump final, which is scheduled to start at 2.05 p.m.
At 7.40am, T&T will do battle from lane five in the Men’s 4x100 metres final. In yesterday’s qualifying round, Jerod Elcock, Eric Harrison Jr, Kion Benjamin and Akanni Hislop teamed up for second spot in heat one in 38.84 seconds. England clocked 38.48 to top the heat and lead all qualifiers into the final. T&T go into the championship race with the second fastest qualifying time.
T&T have been drawn in lane two for the 7.54 a.m. women’s 4x1 final. Fourth in heat two in the qualifying round in 43.48 seconds, the T&T combination of Khalifa St Fort, Mauricia Prieto, Akilah Lewis and Michelle-Lee Ahye progressed on time.
T&T will start in lane eight in the Men’s 4x400m final. The race gets going at 3.30 p.m. In Friday’s qualifying round, Dwight St Hillaire, Che Lara, Machel Cedenio and Kashief King teamed up for third spot in heat two in three minutes, 07.12 seconds.
With 200m champion Jereem “The Dream” Richards and 400m semi-finalist Asa Guevara expected to come into the team for the championship race, T&T could challenge for the title.
Cyclist Teniel Campbell will be the first Team TTO competitor on show today. Campbell is listed to compete in the women’s road race, which starts at 3 a.m. On Thursday, she finished seventh in the individual time trial.