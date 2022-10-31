VIRAT KOHLI has condemned an “appalling” breach of privacy which has left him “very paranoid” after a stranger appeared to film themselves in the India batsman’s hotel room.
Kohli was not present when the incident occurred but shared on Instagram a video first posted elsewhere of what seems someone filming the former India captain’s room and possessions at a Perth hotel.
Crown Resorts is conducting an investigation and has stood down “the individuals involved” after the 33-year-old denounced the video titled “King Kohli’s Hotel Room”.
Alongside the video, he wrote: “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that.
“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??
“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”
Kohli is currently on duty with India at the T20 World Cup and was instrumental in a remarkable win over Pakistan at the MCG, anchoring a successful pursuit of 160 with an unbeaten 82, which was labelled one of the best T20 knocks of all-time.
He also featured in India’s defeat to South Africa on Sunday although it is understood the episode actually took place when India were in the city ahead of the World Cup early last month.