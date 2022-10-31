Virat Kohli

India's Virat Kohli drives on the up during his knock of 62 not out against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match, which they won by 56 runs, at the SCG in Sydney, Australia, last Thursday. --Photo: AP

VIRAT KOHLI has condemned an “appalling” breach of privacy which has left him “very paranoid” after a stranger appeared to film themselves in the India batsman’s hotel room.

Kohli was not present when the incident occurred but shared on Instagram a video first posted elsewhere of what seems someone filming the former India captain’s room and possessions at a Perth hotel.

Crown Resorts is conducting an investigation and has stood down “the individuals involved” after the 33-year-old denounced the video titled “King Kohli’s Hotel Room”.

Alongside the video, he wrote: “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that.

“But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??

“I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

Kohli is currently on duty with India at the T20 World Cup and was instrumental in a remarkable win over Pakistan at the MCG, anchoring a successful pursuit of 160 with an unbeaten 82, which was labelled one of the best T20 knocks of all-time.

He also featured in India’s defeat to South Africa on Sunday although it is understood the episode actually took place when India were in the city ahead of the World Cup early last month.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DREAM START

DREAM START

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continued their unbeaten run from last year as they starte…

Volcanoes rumble

Volcanoes rumble

It was a day for batters to “make hay” in the sunshine at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Haynes believes ‘Tage’ can cut it at the senior level

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.

Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DREAM START

DREAM START

The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force continued their unbeaten run from last year as they starte…

Volcanoes rumble

Volcanoes rumble

It was a day for batters to “make hay” in the sunshine at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Haynes believes ‘Tage’ can cut it at the senior level

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.

Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”