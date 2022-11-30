Carlos Brathwaite’s cameo went a long way in helping Chennai Braves to a six-wicket victory over leaders Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 yesterday.

Asked to chase 109 for victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Braves overhauled their target with three balls to spare, with opener Dan Lawrence top-scoring with 40 from 18 deliveries and Brathwaite belting a seven-ball 27 at number three.

While Lawrence, who counted four fours and two sixes, put on 34 for the first wicket with Dawid Malan (10), it was his 40-run, second wicket partnership with Brathwaite which really propelled the chase. Brathwaite, a former West Indies T20 captain, slammed four sixes before dragging on to fast bowler Zahoor Khan early in the sixth over.

Earlier, neither Andre Russell (four) nor Nicholas Pooran (one) made much of an impact as Gladiators were held to 108 for three from their 10 overs. Openers Jason Roy (57 not out) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) put on 79 for the first wicket to lay the groundwork for the innings but Russell nor Pooran could find the acceleration required at the death.

In the opening game of the triple-header, Brandon King got a first-ball ‘duck’ but James Vince (44 not out) and Chris Lynn (35) fired Team Abu Dhabi up to 100 for three in a 79-run, second wicket stand. Johnson Charles (three) and Shimron Hetmyer (four) both then failed leaving Samp Army with an 18-run defeat, despite Basil Hameed’s 18-ball, unbeaten 47.