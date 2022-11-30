Kemar Roach

BEGGING: West Indies’ Kemar Roach appeals unsuccessfully for a wicket as Australia’s Usman Khawaja, left, watches during play on the first day of the first Test in Perth, Australia, yesterday. -Photo: AP

West Indies’ two-Test campaign Down Under started in chastening fashion as Marnus Labuschagne produced an eighth Test hundred to spearhead Australia’s domination of the opening day of the first Test yesterday.

The Caribbean side were harbouring thoughts of a successful day when fast bowler Jayden Seales removed David Warner’s leg stump in the morning’s fourth over, after they were asked to bowl on a green top at Perth Stadium.

But the prolific Labuschagne arrived to stroke a supremely impressive unbeaten 154 to carry Australia to 293 for two at the close.

He was supported by left-handed Usman Khawaja with 65 while former skipper Steve Smith was unbeaten on 59 not out at stumps.

There was a testing period for Australia in the final hour before lunch when fast bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder, along with medium Kyle Mayers also produced probing spells, but Australia weathered the challenge to take charge in the day’s remaining sessions.

Labuschagne, a 28-year-old right-hander in his 29th Test, faced 270 deliveries and struck 16 fours and a six, without offering so much as a straightforward chance.

He was at the centre of two large century stands which underpinned the innings. First, he put on 142 for the second wicket with the left-handed Khawaja whose half-century came from 149 deliveries and included five fours and a six.

Labuschagne then added a further 142 in an unbroken third wicket stand with Smith who counted seven fours and faced 107 balls in his 37th Test fifty.

Bidding for their first Test win in nearly two decades in Australia, West Indies made a disciplined start and were then rewarded when the 21-year-old Seales got veteran left-hander Warner (five) to drag on a wide ball, the delivery after he had pulled the right-armer to the square boundary.

But any hopes West Indies had of making further inroads were dashed as Labuschagne and Khawaja carried Australia to lunch on 72 for one.

There were no breakthroughs afterwards either, the pair keeping West Indies without success until four overs before the tea break when Khawaja succumbed to the persistent Mayers, nicking a beauty behind for wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva to complete the catch.

On 162 for two at tea with Labuschagne on 81, Australia dominated the final session as West Indies lost the discipline that had earlier characterised their efforts.

Runs flowed freely, the Aussies gathering 131 runs from 33 overs –more than in any of the two previous sessions–moving past the 200-run mark as West Indies wilted.

Labuschagne was first to his landmark, dispatching a long hop from Seales to the square boundary about three-quarters of an hour after the resumption, while Smith raised his fifty with a single to deep cover off ineffective off-spinner Roston Chase in the fourth over following the final drinks break.

West Indies came closest to removing Labuschagne on 137 when he cut Seales uppishly to deep point where debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul just failed to reach the catch, but the Queenslander remained steady to bring up his 150 in the third over before the close.

ARGENTINA MOVE ON

ARGENTINA MOVE ON

Rest easy, football fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time.

Brathwaite cameo helps Braves upset leaders

Carlos Brathwaite’s cameo went a long way in helping Chennai Braves to a six-wicket victory over leaders Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 yesterday.

Asked to chase 109 for victory at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Braves overhauled their target with three balls to spare, with opener Dan Lawrence top-scoring with 40 from 18 deliveries and Brathwaite belting a seven-ball 27 at number three.

While Lawrence, who counted four fours and two sixes, put on 34 for the first wicket with Dawid Malan (10), it was his 40-run, second wicket partnership with Brathwaite which really propelled the chase. Brathwaite, a former West Indies T20 captain, slammed four sixes before dragging on to fast bowler Zahoor Khan early in the sixth over.

Earlier, neither Andre Russell (four) nor Nicholas Pooran (one) made much of an impact as Gladiators were held to 108 for three from their 10 overs. Openers Jason Roy (57 not out) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (40) put on 79 for the first wicket to lay the groundwork for the innings but Russell nor Pooran could find the acceleration required at the death.

In the opening game of the triple-header, Brandon King got a first-ball ‘duck’ but James Vince (44 not out) and Chris Lynn (35) fired Team Abu Dhabi up to 100 for three in a 79-run, second wicket stand. Johnson Charles (three) and Shimron Hetmyer (four) both then failed leaving Samp Army with an 18-run defeat, despite Basil Hameed’s 18-ball, unbeaten 47.