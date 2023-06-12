Landeau wins BMC 800

Nicholas Landeau struck gold in the men’s 800 metres “B” race at the BMC Grand Prix in Loughborough, England, on Saturday.
Landeau returned a time of one minute, 48.82 seconds. The clocking was the second fastest time of his career. The Trinidad and Tobago runner’s personal best of 1:48.34 was recorded in 2017.
Landeau was pleased with Saturday’s two-lap run.
“I feel great. Just doing everything my coach said, ticking boxes, and looking forward to having fun. No pressure.
“I just want to stay healthy,” Landeau continued. “Had a few years coming back from injury, so just to be out here having fun, racing again, is a big achievement for me.”
At the JBL Jump Fest in Slovakia, on Thursday, Daniel Igbokwe finished second in the men’s open triple jump with a 15.53 metres effort.
Also on Thursday, Michelle-Lee Ahye clocked a season’s best 11.24 seconds for third spot in the Hungarian Grand Prix women’s 100 metres dash. Two days earlier, at the Irena Szewinska Memorial meet, in Poland, Ahye was eighth in the century in 11.50.
At the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Texas, USA, Kion Benjamin finished 14th overall in the men’s 100m in 10.09 seconds. The top nine sprinters progressed to the final.
Benjamin’s University of Minnesota teammate, Carlon Hosten was 20th in the men’s 200m in 20.55 seconds. Hosten, Benjamin and another T&T sprinter, Devin Augustine teamed up with American Finn Schirmer for tenth spot overall in the 4x100 semis in 38.70.
University of Alabama senior Cherisse Murray threw 16.56 metres to finish 19th in the women’s shot put.
Leah Bertrand was 20th fastest in the women’s 100m in 11.37 seconds. Bertrand was part of the Ohio State University team that finished fifth in the 4x1 final in 42.85. The T&T sprinter and her teammates produced a 42.68 run for third spot in the qualifying round. Akilah Lewis’ Minnesota clocked 43.78 to finish 17th.
Mississippi State University junior Tyriq Horsford was 24th in the men’s javelin with a 61.44m throw. Shakeem McKay helped Louisiana State University (LSU) to 12th spot overall in the men’s 4x400m in 3:02.38.
LSU finished fourth in the men’s team competition with 43 points. Minnesota (15) and Mississippi State (7) were 20th and 32nd, respectively. University of Florida accumulated 57 points to earn the men’s team title.
Alabama finished 25th among the women with 11 points, while Ohio State secured 31st spot with ten. Minnesota did not earn any points. University of Texas amassed 83 points for a runaway victory in the women’s team competition.
At the Star Athletics Sprint Series meet, in Florida, Sanaa Frederick and her twin sister, Sole were 11th and 16th, respectively, in the women’s 100m, clocking personal best times of 11.33 seconds and 11.60. Another T&T athlete, Taejha Badal was 14th in 11.59. Sanaa was fifth fastest in the 200 in a wind-aided 23.12, while Sole was 12th in a windy 23.91.
Jerod Elcock clocked 10.51 seconds for 25th spot overall in the men’s 100m finals. In the preliminaries, Elcock and Kyle Greaux were 24th and 33rd, respectively, clocking 10.53 and 10.64.
Two Saturdays ago, in Wisconsin, Nathan Cumberbatch captured the WIAA D2 State Championship high school boys’ 400/800 double. The Shorewood High School student clocked 47.83 seconds in the 400 and 1:54.48 in the longer race.