LANDMARK TEST

FLASHBACK: India cricket fans support their team in a showdown with West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, in June 2011. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR

Test match cricket will make an historic return to Trinidad and Tobago next month when Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain hosts the 100th Test between India and West Indies.

The historic match featuring the Test Championship runners up India will be played from July 20-24. It will be the second match of the two-Test series.

The series will form part of the next Test Championship cycle with the first game taking place at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12.

Following the second Test, India will travel to Barbados for the first and second matches of the three-game ODI series. The final and potential series deciding game of the ODI series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 1. It will be the debut ODI for the southern venue.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy will also host the first two matches of the five-match T20I series against India on August 6 and 8.

The T20I series will continue with two matches in Guyana followed by two in Lauderhill, Florida.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) first vice president Arjoon Ramlal welcomed the Test match at the Oval after Covid-19 restricted the opportunities to play international cricket in T&T for the past three years.

“India and England are teams that certainly will bring out a crowd and we welcome that as well as the ODI and T20 at Brian Lara,” Ramlal told the Express yesterday.

“I think India is the right team to come to kind of promote the longer format of the game, and they are coming at an opportune time with the 100th Test between the two teams also expected to add something extra to the occasion,” he continued.

Ramlal said Test cricket is holding its own on the international calendar, and he is hoping the Test, ODI and T20Is against India will open the door to future opportunities to host international teams in Trinidad.

“Of all the territories and of all the sports, post Covid, I think we would have promoted the most cricket here in Trinidad, and in fact I think cricket would have been the most played sport after Covid,” Ramlal ended.

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave confirmed the tour schedule and venues.

“It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” Grave declared.

MATCH SCHEDULE

India tour of

West Indies 2023

Test Matches

12-16 July: 1st Test Match, Windsor Park, Dominica

20-24 July: 2nd Test Match, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

CG United ODIs

27 July: 1st CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

29 July: 2nd CG United ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

1 August: 3rd CG United ODI, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20 Internationals

3 August: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Cricket

Academy, Trinidad

6 August: 2nd T20I, National Stadium, Guyana

8 August: 3rd T20I, National Stadium Guyana

12 August: 4th T20I, Broward County

Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

13 August: 5th T20I, Broward County

Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida

