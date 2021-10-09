CONCACAF has announced that the W Qualifiers will now begin during the FIFA Women’s Window of February 2022.
The new scheduled gives Trinidad and Tobago a longer period to fill the women’s head coach position vacated by Welshman James Thomas who quit last week and returned to Bristol City as youth development officer of the second-tier English Championship Division club.
The first round of the region’s qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and 2024 Women’s Football Olympic Tournament were originally scheduled to kick off next month, during the FIFA Women’s Match Window of November 2021.
However, the scheduling change has been made by CONCACAF due to challenges associated with travel into and within certain countries in the region due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Confederation said the changes were in the best interests of the tournament, players and officials.
The matches are the first stage of the confederation’s new women’s national teams ecosystem and will be part of what CONCACAF said was a “hugely important” year of women’s football in the region.
In addition to the W Qualifiers, 2022 will also include the CONCACAF W Championship, the CONCACAF Women’s U-20 and U-17 competitions and the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica. CONCACAF said the schedule for the matches taking place during the match window of April 2022 remains unchanged.
In total, 30 CONCACAF member associations will participate in W Qualifiers (all ranked three and below in the FIFA Women’s ranking as of July 2021). The draw for the competition took place on August 3.
After group stage play, where each nation will play two matches at home and two matches away, the top finishers in each of the groups will advance to the CONCACAF W Championship, joining the top two ranked nations (USA and Canada) who have received a bye straight to the W Championship which takes place in July 2022.