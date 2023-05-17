‘LEFT-FIELD PICK’

Cricket West Indies lead selector Dr Desmond Haynes said the selection panel opted to “go left-field” by picking Yannic Cariah for the World Cup qualifiers, however, he is backing the leg-spinning all-rounder to “do the business for us” in Zimbabwe.
The 30-year-old Trinidad and Tobago player, Cariah, kept his place in the Windies side for the ongoing “A” team tour of Bangladesh, the upcoming ODI tour of the UAE and the qualifiers after his surprise pick in the regional team for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.
Asked about their persistence with the former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder, Haynes noted that a leg-break/googly bowler is vital to the team’s success.
“Yes, Yannic did not play in the Headley-Weekes tournament. Yes, we decided that we are going to go left-field and select someone like Yannic for the World Cup,” Haynes told the media during a virtual meeting on Monday.
“Leg-breaks and googly bowling; that arc is very difficult and the same thing applies if you are bowling chinaman and googly. We also had (Hayden) Walsh who we have invested in but recently he as lost his form,” Haynes explained.
“We will continue to keep Hayden in our plans because we think having a leg-break and googly bowler in the Caribbean side is vital to our success, not only in white-ball cricket but in the longer version.
“So, yes, we decided to persist with Yannic because we believe he has the ability and he will be someone who could do the business for us in the World Cup qualifiers,” Haynes said.
Despite overlooking the 31-year-old Walsh since last year, Haynes said the Leeward Islands player, like other players who haven’t featured in the regional team in recent times, is still in their plans.
He said players like Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas are very much still in the conversation.
Asked about Hetmyer’s absence from the World Cup qualifiers squad despite signalling his availability to play in the tournament, Haynes said they opted to stick with the players that were selected for the ODI series against South Africa.
“Hetmyer was available. He did send a correspondence to (director of cricket) Jimmy (Adams) saying he was available for the tour. We just had a new captain in Shai Hope and he was very happy to share his views about the type of camaraderie we had in the team in South Africa. We saw some commitment and a real change in our approach to One-Day cricket and we thought it was only fair to stick with these guys at this time,” Haynes explained.
“I want the public to know that nobody has been ruled out of selection for West Indies,” he added.
“We do not have the depth to rule out any players from selection. Yes, he was available but we went along the lines of picking the team that we were very happy with how they performed in South Africa. We thought it was the beginning under a new captain. I know he (Hope) was very happy with the synergy the players had and the commitment of the players and we decided we would stick with that lot,” said Haynes.
Asked about Evin Lewis, Haynes said he did receive a WhatsApp from the T&T opening batter.
“We are in contact. He sent me a WhatsApp letting me know he changed his number. The last time we contacted Evin he said he would be available, and I am speaking subject to correction here, after the CPL (Caribbean Premier League).
“I hope that I am not misquoting him. We really cannot afford to sideline anyone,” Haynes reiterated.
“Our pool is too small and we are interested in selecting the best team for West Indies. We appreciate the fact of where we are standing in world cricket and we want to improve that and we want to pick the best players; players who are committed and who we feel could play the roles in order to get us from the bottom of the pack.
The lead selector added: “We’ve got Sammy as the white-ball coach and he will be coming in with his ideas about the players he thinks can play the roles for us.”