LESTON PAUL is now a centurion and Jomal Williams has scored his third goal early in the new season for his club Once Deportivo in El Salvador.
Meanwhile, Mekeil Williams’ first USL Championship goal since 2019 earned Pittsburgh Riverhounds a 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls II.
All three have played for the Trinidad and Tobago senior national football team.
Paul, 33, the former national youth and senior team midfielder, has now racked up 100 appearances for Memphis 901, his American soccer club in the USL Championship.
Paul achieved the milestone when captaining Memphis 901 and playing the full 90 minutes in a 1-1 draw against Detroit City FC.
Meanwhile, Jomal Williams, 29, scored from the penalty spot in Once Deportivo’s 3-1 loss to CD Águila. And Mekeil Williams, 33, scored the second goal for Chattanooga Red Wolves SC as they rallied from a goal down to defeat Madison FC 3-1.
Playing at left-back, Williams found himself free inside the penalty area, took a pass, and finished with a low shot inside the near post for a 2-1 advantage.