Akilah Lewis blazed the track in a personal best 7.21 seconds for silver in the Women’s 60 metres dash at the Wisconsin Badger’s Windy City Invite II meet, in Illinois, USA, last Friday. The University of Minnesota junior clocked 7.32 in the qualifying round to advance second fastest. Purdue University’s Naomi Campbell was 16th overall in 7.58.
Lewis finished second in her section and 15th overall in the 200m with a 24.49 seconds run. Campbell was 25th in 24.97.
At the Big Apple Invitational, in New York, Amiri Prescod earned silver in the Men’s 60m. The Villanova University freshman got to the line in a personal best 6.86 seconds.
In Kansas, Iowa Western Community College sophomore Antonia Sealy seized Ichabod Invitational Women’s 60m hurdles silver in 8.84 seconds.
Northwest Kansas Technical College sprinter Jaydon Moore finished fourth in the men’s 60m final in a personal best 6.87 seconds. In the qualifying round, Moore, Iowa Western’s Elijah Simmons and Northwest Kansas sophomore Marcus Purcell were fourth, 14th and 17th, respectively, in 6.92, 6.99 and 7.05. Simmons was 38th in the 200m in 23.36.
At the NEOITC Series White Division #3 meet, in Ohio, Jamario Russell earned silver in the high school boys’ 60m and 200m events. The Spire Academy athlete clocked 7.09 seconds in the 60 and 22.77 in the longer sprint.
At the Jarvis Scott Open, in Texas, South Plains College sophomore Justin Guy finished fourth in the men’s 60m hurdles final in a personal best 7.80 seconds. New Mexico Junior College student Che Saunders was ninth overall in 8.03.
Wayland Baptist University freshman Lorenzo Luces disturbed the sand at 13.97 metres for 14th spot in the men’s triple jump. He was 16th in the Men’s long jump “B” section with a 6.46m leap.
Texas Christian University (TCU) senior Tatianna Martinez finished 15th in the women’s 400m in 56.17 seconds and 24th in the 200m in 24.76. West Texas A&M University sophomore Ohdel James was 34th in the men’s 400m in 49.93.
In Massachusetts, Nathan Farinha finished first in his section and fifth overall in the David Hemery Valentine Invite men’s 200m in an indoor best 21.27 seconds. His twin brother and Essex County College teammate, Jonathan Farinha was eighth fastest in 21.35—also an indoor best. Nathan finished sixth in the invitational 60m dash in 6.91.
Onal Mitchell was fifth fastest in the Men’s 400m at the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Indoor Classic. Running on an oversized track, the University of Northern Iowa athlete got home in 47.80 seconds.
At the Music City Challenge, in Tennessee, Safiya John produced the sixth fastest time in the women’s 60m hurdles semi-finals, 8.41 seconds, but opted out of the championship race. The University of Southern Mississippi student was 11th in the long jump with a 5.68m leap.
In Virginia, Limestone University’s Che Lara finished sixth overall in the Division II Indoor Track and Field Pre-Nationals meet men’s 400m event. He clocked 49.31 seconds.
At the Samford Bulldog Open, in Alabama, Tennessee Tech University freshman Malika Coutain was eight fastest in the women’s 400m in 58.72 seconds. She clocked 26.26 for 22nd spot in the 200m.
At the Grand Valley State University (GVSU) Big Meet in Michigan, Dominic Cole finished eighth overall in the Men’s 200m, the DePaul University sophomore getting home on the oversized track in 21.90 seconds. Cole was 21st in the 60m dash in 7.01.
In New York, Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga was ninth fastest in the Fastrack National Invitational Men’s 60m in 6.95 seconds. The St Francis Brooklyn College junior clocked 22.79 for 24th spot in the 200m.
At the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational, in Virginia, Elon University sprinter Reese Webster was ninth in the women’s 60m in 7.66 seconds and 12th in the 200m in 24.92.