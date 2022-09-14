CRICKET WEST INDIES (CWI) lead selector Desmond Haynes has stoutly defended the inclusion of Yannic Cariah, the Trinidad and Tobago right-arm leg spinner, in the West Indies squad for the T20 World Cup, to be staged in Australia from October 16 to November 13.
Haynes also revealed that after discussions with coach Phil Simmons, hard-hitting opener Evin Lewis has been recalled to the Windies set-up, having not always made himself available since the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Nicholas Pooran will lead the “men in maroon” in his first World Cup as captain, with Rovman Powell as vice-captain.
The CWI selection panel yesterday confirmed the 15-man squad. Also recalled is opener Johnson Charles, while the uncapped pair of Cariah and Barbados left-arm batting all-rounder Raymon Reifer have been named in the team.
Among the notable names missing include; Fabian Allen, Andre Fletcher, mystery spinner Sunil Narine, and all-rounder Romario Sheppard. And Jamaican Andre Russell was also omitted, a combination of having not played much for West Indies in recent years and poor current form in the Caribbean Premier League.
The most eye-catching selection was undoubtedly Cariah, a newcomer to the T20 format. The 30-year-old’s last major tournament involvement for the West Indies was 12 years ago at the 2010 Under-19 World Cup. Cariah is the least experienced player in the squad, having played just four T20 matches and only made his ODI debut for the West Indies against New Zealand last month.
“I think he’s good enough,” Haynes said of Cariah. “I also think he can do very well for us with the bat as well, and I think he deserves the opportunity to go and play in this big tournament.”
Haynes continued: “I think that Yannic showed us what he can do in the 50-overs (ODI) competition. The captain is pretty impressed with him as well, and I feel that this will be a good opportunity for him to play in a World Cup.”
With Narine not in the squad, Haynes suggested Fabian Allen would have closely lost out with Cariah gaining the selectors’ nod. “We pick the person that can do the job and we believe that Yannic is the best position for the spinner position at this time,” Haynes noted.
The chief selector also revealed that Lewis had met with both coach Phil Simmons and West Indies’ director of cricket Jimmy Adams prior to being recalled. Many have questioned his loyalty to West Indies cricket, given the notion that he favours playing in international franchise tournaments.
“Evin indicated at the meeting that he is committed to West Indies cricket and I think that we have to give people a chance,” Haynes explained. “Sometimes, we have to move on, and we have to really appreciate when people could come to us and explain the position to us, and if we agree, we give them a chance.”
Before the start of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the West Indies will meet the hosts Australia in a two-match T20I series, on October 5 at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast, and on October 7 at the famed “Gabba”, in Brisbane.
The West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup twice, in Sri Lanka in 2012 and in India in 2016. Their campaign to win an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title starts on October 17, when they take on Scotland in the first of three Group B fixtures played at the Bellerive Oval, in Hobart, Tasmania, to qualify for the Super 12 phase of the tournament.
West Indies will face Zimbabwe on October 19 and then Ireland on October 21 with the top two teams from Group B joining the Super 12s, along with the top two teams from Group A which features Sri Lanka, the UAE, the Netherlands and Namibia. The top two teams from each Super 12 group will advance to the semi-finals on November 9 and 10.
Haynes added that because the team is limited to just 15, it meant other good players would be left out. “We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies,” Haynes argued. “There are players who did not make the team and I hope they will continue to work hard and perform to their best in the CPL and the upcoming CG United Super50 Cup, because you never know what can happen in case of injuries or any other unforeseen situations where we might need to call up players as replacements,” he concluded.
WI T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD (15):
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Obed Mccoy, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith