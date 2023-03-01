Omari Lewis struck gold in the men’s 60 metres dash at the ASUN Conference Indoor Championships in Virginia, USA, on Saturday. The Liberty University student stopped the clock at a personal best 6.70 seconds.
Lewis picked up silver in the 200m event, the 21-year-old sprinter getting to the line in a personal best 21.19 seconds.
Omari’s sister, Akilah Lewis earned women’s 60m silver at the Big Ten Championships, in Ohio. The University of Minnesota junior got home in a personal best 7.19 seconds. Another T&T sprinter, Ohio State University sophomore Leah Bertrand was ninth in the 60m final in 7.44. In the qualifying round, Lewis clocked 7.25 and Bertrand 7.39.
Running on the oversized Spire Institute track, Kashief King finished sixth in the men’s 400m finals in 47.33 seconds. The University of Illinois junior clocked 47.09 in the preliminaries. King was part of the Illinois team that grabbed 4x400m gold in three minutes, 06.24 seconds. Bertrand finished 12th overall in the women’s 200m in 23.93.
At the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Championships, in Illinois, Onal Mitchell bagged men’s 400m bronze in 47.54 seconds. Mitchell ran the leadoff leg for University of Northern Iowa in the school’s 3:12.63 golden run.
In Massachusetts, Jalen Purcell clocked 6.90 seconds for fifth spot in the Last Chance National Qualifier men’s 60m final. The West Texas A&M University junior produced a 6.88 run in the preliminaries.
At the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Championships, in Arkansas, Cherisse Murray finished sixth in the women’s shot put. The University of Alabama senior threw the iron ball 16.95 metres.
In Illinois, Villanova University’s Amiri Prescod finished sixth in the Big East Championship men’s 60m final in 6.90 seconds. DePaul University’s Dominic Cole was 11th fastest in 6.95. Cole clocked 21.87 for sixth spot overall in the 200m finals. He produced a 21.85 run in the qualifying round.
At the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Championships, in Michigan, Jayda Williams finished sixth in the women’s long jump with a 5.34 metres leap. The Lake Superior State University sophomore was seventh in the triple jump with a 10.20m effort and ninth fastest in the 60m dash in 7.98 seconds.
In North Carolina, Tyrell Edwards secured seventh spot in the South Atlantic Championship men’s 60m final. The Tusculum University sprinter got home in 6.88 seconds. He clocked 6.83 in the preliminaries. Edwards was ninth overall in the 200m in 22.48.
Che Lara was a non-finisher in the men’s 400m finals, after clocking 50.20 seconds for sixth spot overall in the qualifying round. Lara anchored Limestone University to 4x400m silver in 3:16.62.
At the Fastrack Last Chance Meet, in New York, Nathan Farinha finished second in his section and seventh overall in the men’s 400m in 49.57 seconds. His twin brother and Essex County College teammate, Jonathan Farinha was 15th fastest in 51.97.
In Kansas, Ariel Kerr was 11th in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) men’s 60m dash in 6.88 seconds. Running on an oversized track, the University of Central Missouri freshman finished 19th overall in the 200m in 22.36.
At the Big 12 Championships, in Texas, Tatianna Martinez was 12th fastest in the women’s 400m. The Texas Christian University (TCU) senior clocked a personal best 54.52 seconds.
In Alabama, University of Houston sophomore Dillon Leacock got home in 49.64 seconds for 14th spot overall in The American Championship men’s 400m event.
At the Mountain West Championships, in New Mexico, Boise State University senior David Pierce finished third in his heat and 16th overall in the men’s 200m preliminaries in 21.91 seconds.