Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 three-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.
Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on January 2. Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a three-pointer with 4:42 left that also topped his career record for three’s in a game with 11.
Lillard’s 13 three-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Thompson’s Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (2016) and Chicago’s Zach LaVine (2019) also made 13 three’s.
Lillard left the game with 44 seconds left, tied with Mitchell, Elgin Baylor (1960) and David Robinson (1994) for the eighth-most points scored in a game in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain has the league record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Alperen Sengun had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, sitting in last place in the Western Conference with just 13 overall wins and nine straight losses.
BUCKS 104,
SUNS 101
In Milwaukee, Jrue Holiday scored 33 points, Brook Lopez made a tiebreaking layup with 24.8 seconds left and Milwaukee edged Phoenix for its 14th consecutive victory. The game didn’t include Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Phoenix’s Kevin Durant.
Antetokounmpo was out with a bruised right quadriceps after leaving in the first quarter of the Bucks’ 128-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday. Durant has yet to appear in a game for the Suns and hasn’t played since January 8 because of sprained right medial collateral ligament.
Lopez had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, and Khris Middleton added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 22 and Chris Paul added 18 for Phoenix. Ayton also had 11 rebounds.
LAKERS 111,
MAVERICKS 108
In Dallas, Anthony Davis had 30 points and 15 rebounds, including a putback dunk for the late lead, and Los Angeles erased a 27-point deficit to beat Dallas.
LeBron James scored 26 points as the Lakers won their fourth in five games by turning a showcase of stars from a laugher into a thriller that featured 13 lead changes in the fourth quarter.
Luka Doncic scored 26 points for the Mavs, but the youngest of the four superstars was limited and frustrated after a 14-point first quarter that sent Dallas on its way to the huge lead.
Kyrie Irving had 21 points and 11 rebounds for Dallas, but didn’t take over in the fourth quarter the way he did in his first victory with Doncic since the trade from Brooklyn — over lowly San Antonio.
NUGGETS 134,
CLIPPERS 124 OT
In Denver, Nikola Jokic had 40 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Denver to an overtime victory against Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference contenders.
Paul George nearly won it for the Clippers with an incredible shot at the end of regulation, but his long heave from just in front of the three-point line in the backcourt came just after the buzzer.
It was the 23rd triple-double of the season for Jokic and his 14th in the past 19 games. Denver is undefeated this season when he has a triple-double.
Michael Porter Jr. had 29 points and 11 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray added 21 points and 12 assists. Kawhi Leonard had 33 points to pace the Clippers.
CAVALIERS 118,
RAPTORS 93
In Cleveland, Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 11 rebounds, sending Cleveland past Toronto.
Mitchell made eight three-pointers — one shy of his career high — and had six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes as the Cavaliers snapped their three-game losing streak and remained fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Darius Garland added 18 points and 11 assists, and Evan Mobley had 18 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which improved to 26-7 at home this season.
Pascal Siakam paced Toronto with 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and nine boards. Starting point guard Fred VanVleet missed his third straight game for personal reasons.
WARRIORS 109,
TIMBERWOLVES 104
In San Francisco, Klay Thompson scored 32 points, including a key THREE-pointer with 2:05 to play, and Golden State held off Minnesota.
Donte DiVincenzo put Golden State ahead for good on a three with 3:02 left and finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He also won a jump ball in the final minute.
Kevon Looney grabbed 17 rebounds and has 13 or more in six consecutive games. He finished with 12 points, and his career-best sixth game in a row with double-digit boards was much-needed for a Warriors team still playing without three starters: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
Naz Reid scored a career-high 30 points and added nine rebounds for Minnesota, but the Timberwolves have lost three straight and four of five.
Other results:
HAWKS 129, NETS 127
BULLS 102, WIZARDS 82
KINGS 124, THUNDER 115