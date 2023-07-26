Trinidad and Tobago’s senior women’s footballer Kedie Johnson has joined French club LOSC Féminines until 2025.
Under former national coach Kenwyne Jones, Johnson was a member of T&T squad for the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championships and qualifiers for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, playing at left-back.
Johnson, a former St Augustine Secondary player, has represented T&T at all levels of youth football.
Johnson got a quite remarkable goal at the 2020 CONCACAF U-20 Championships, curling the ball in directly from a corner-kick as T&T led by two goals before losing 3-2 to a Haitian team containing current Haitian World Cup footballers Batina Petit-Frere, Tabita Joseph, Dayana Pierre-Louis and Lyon star Melchie Dumornay.
According to the club, the 22-year-old Trinidadian international arrives from the United States from the University of Louisiana Monroe. Lille OSC (Lille Olympique Sporting Club) is a French women’s football club based in Villeneuve-d’Ascq. The club is the female section of Ligue 1 men’s club Lille OSC. The club was founded in 2005. Since 2017, they currently play in the Division 1 Féminine, the top division of women’s football in France.
Johnson occupies the left-back position but can also play in a more attacking position. She has represented her country since the age of 11 with the national U-15 team, then the U-17 and U-20 teams. She made her debut with the senior women’s team at the age of 17, playing in the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship, as well as the Central American and Caribbean Games. She has two goals at senior level.
On the school circuit, she started at St Augustine Secondary. She then joined the Florida International University Panthers in 2018 where she remained until the summer of 2022, even winning the team’s MVP award, the second youngest in the history of the programme.
Johnson said: “I am really excited to come to France and join LOSC. Coming from Trinidad and Tobago, the opportunities are limited. I feel really lucky and grateful to be part of this team and to be able to show what I am capable of. I hope the fans will support us in this season to finish as high as possible.”