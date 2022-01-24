T&T senior men’s hockey team’s campaign at the 2022 Pan American Cup came to an end yesterday when they were defeated 5-2 by Canada in their final round-robin pool B match in Santiago, Chile.
After losing their first two games — a gut-wrenching 4-3 result to USA Thursday followed by a 4-2 loss to Mexico on Saturday, the local stickmen needed to upset the form book against the 12th-ranked Canadians. T&T finished without a point, in fourth spot in the group, and was eliminated.
In yesterday’s match, captain Akim Toussaint led the fightback for his squad in a second quarter that head coach Darren Cowie’s men dominated with their attacking play.
With good off-the-ball running, Toussaint found himself in open space on the left on both occasions first two minutes after the break when UK-based Teague Marcano drifted right, pulling three Canada defenders before playing a diagonal to Toussaint from the top of the ‘D’. Toussaint slapped past the left shoulder of Canada goalkeeper Antoni Kindler and into the net.
Toussaint found a similar position in the 28th minute and the result was the same, this time the bald-headed forward hitting home with a lower trajectory.
In the first quarter, Canada pounced on T&T, when defender Oliver Scholfield got behind the Jordan Reynos-guided T&T defence and powered home past goalkeeper Andre Rocke in the fifth minute.
Prone to swift ball-distribution and attacks, Canada earned a penalty corner in the 12th minute that Gordon Johnston fired low under Rocke for a 2-0 lead.
T&T was buoyed by Toussaint’s strikes going into the interval. But Canada’s determined and decisive play in the third quarter proved the critical passage of play that influenced the final result.
Johnston again showed his prowess from the penalty corner, flicking powerfully to Rocke’s right in the 36th before teammate Matthew Barnett parried an aerial cross from close range into the T&T goal in the 40th. Johnston again demonstrated his dead-ball aptitude, completing his hat-trick and the game’s scoring by converting a penalty stroke in the 44th minute.
Today, the T&T women tackle hosts Chile in a crossover from 5.30 p,m. today to see if they can qualify for a semi-final spot.