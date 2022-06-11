Valuable One-Day International Super League points will be up for grabs as the West Indies look to sign off their Pakistan tour on a positive note when they face the hosts in the third and final ODI in Multan, today.
The visitors conceded the series after losing the first two matches but skipper Nicholas Pooran said the team is fired up for the finale and it’ll be case of all hands on deck.
“We’ve lost the series but it is not done and dusted for us,” Pooran told the media yesterday. “We need to try to win that game and get ten points which is crucial for us but we would love to see what the other guys can offer as well.”
The West Indies skipper said that despite the challenges with the sweltering heat and stomach bugs, his players have shown a lot of character and a positive attitude through it all.
“I am really proud of the way they fought. Playing in 45 degrees is obviously very challenging. They beat us convincingly in the last game and kudos to them but I am happy with the way the guys have stuck together. We want to keep going forward as a team and there are a lot of positives from this series,” Pooran explained.
“We set goals at the beginning of the Netherland series and I think we have achieved most in terms of scoring 300 runs, batting 50 overs, improving at the death and with the new ball,” he continued.
“I think we ticked a lot of the boxes. Four games out of five we batted really well and that’s a big box for us to tick there. But coming tomorrow (today) we want the change the result first…we want to win and it will be nice to leave these two series with 40 points instead of 30 and we would really appreciate that before heading back to the Caribbean and I think that is the main focus for us.
“I think we deserve a win in this series and it is all hands on deck tomorrow and we will try our best to get those ten points and come back to the Caribbean with a smile on our face and continue to do the good work,” he added.
He said it is just the beginning of their story. “I think we are trying to build a family and learn from each other and get better and only time will tell. We are at the beginning of the story and it’s never really easy. It is always challenging and we understand that as a young group,” Pooran explained.
“We are taking it step by step. Everyone is expecting a lot of things from me and I will need to rise to the challenge as well so I am looking forward to the opportunity and I feel there are a lot of good things to come from this unit,” he added.
Of his own form with the bat, the West Indies skipper isn’t too worried. “I felt like I came here with some really good form (from the IPL) but I didn’t make a lot of runs in the Netherland series. To me I am not worried or frustrated. I believe in my talent and once I get a start I want to go deep for the team.
“I am that type of batsman. I rise to the occasion and put my hand up when I am there so I am not really worried about myself because I always want to perform for the team and be there to win games for the team. It is just for need to go big when I get that start and I think things will be alright,” the West Indies captain concluded.