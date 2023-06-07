LOOKING TO ATONE

The wounds of last year’s T20 World Cup fiasco are still fresh for former West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein.
And the pair are focused on making amends in the upcoming 50-over World Cup qualifiers set to take place in Zimbabwe later this month and next month.
The Windies failed to make it out of the T20 qualifiers last year and Hosein said the Windies need to atone for the dismal performance. “Me and Nicky P (Pooran), we talk about it a lot. It is very painful,” Hosein told the media during the two-day Nicky P Batting Clinic held at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy in Point Lisas last weekend.
“Sometimes people on the outside might think it doesn’t mean anything for us, but I can assure you and them that it’s painful for us when we perform like that. We didn’t do the Caribbean (people) any justice and we know we’ve got a lot of making up to do, so hopefully this qualifier will be the start of that making up,” Hosein added.
Meanwhile, Pooran said: “We don’t want to face that embarrassment that we faced in the T20 World Cup Qualifiers last year.” The 27-year-old is, however, optimistic about the upcoming 50-over qualifiers.
“I believe the last series we played was against South Africa which we drew and that was amazing. We’re still a young bunch of guys but now a lot of guys are getting experience by playing all over the world,” noted Pooran of the Windies side.
“I know a lot of the guys want to go out and obviously perform for West Indies and for themselves and their families. So, we’re ready,” he added.
Asked about working with new head coach Daren Sammy, Pooran has little doubt that Sammy can motivate the guys to perform at their best. “We know him and his sense of humour. We know he is good around the team and will get the guys going,” said Pooran.
“He will motivate them and he will give his best. Our job is just to support him and try to be on the same page and communicate as well as we can and have that transparency between all players and coach and hopefully this is the step in the right direction,” he added.
Hosein is also looking forward to working with Sammy, noting that the players and the new coaching staff will all have to come together with an open mind.
“I am going there with an open mind and I think that is key for players and the new staff. I am also going there knowing what I have to do that will benefit the team or perform in such a way to get my team over the line,” said Hosein.