LUCA SHAMSI began his campaign with a bang in the Florida, USA.
Trinidad and Tobago’s leading junior captured the 16 & under title in his first tournament in the Casely International Tennis Championship series without dropping a set, yesterday.
After winning twice when the tournament served off on Sunday, Shamsi whipped Canadian Alexi Roy 6-1, 7-6 (7/3) for the title. The Tranquillity Open semifinalist had crushed a Brazilian 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals, after taking down a player from Israel 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) in the first round.
Before Shamsi’s effort, the best performance by any T&T player in the series was delivered by Jordane Dookie, who earned a bronze medal in the 14 & under category in the first of her two tournaments last week. Kale Dalla Costa also reached the semi-finals of that competition, but there was no third-place playoff in the boys’ equivalent draw.
They were among the four T&T players who competed not too far away in the qualifying draw of Orange Bowl International Championships and went out at the first hurdle
Dalla Costa, the 2019 Caribbean 12 & under champ, was edged 6-4, 6-7 (4/7), 10/5 and Dookie went down 6-3, 6-0 in the 14 & under category on Sunday. And national age-group champ Gabrielle Prince and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith were beaten in the 12 & under division yesterday.
Both had played in a “Casely” tournament over the weekend, along with Campbell-Smith’s siblings Abba and Yeshowah and Prince’s brother Malcolm.
Shamsi is expected to play in two other “Casely” two-day tournaments this week and he steps up in class to do battle in the 18 & under category today.
Orange Bowl is one of the biggest junior competitions in the world after the four junior Grand Slam events — Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open.