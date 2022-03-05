FC Edmonton, the Canadian Premier League team has acquired former Trinidad and Tobago youth team defender Luke Singh on loan from Toronto FC (MLS).
Singh, a 21-year-old native of Brampton, Ontario, broke into the TFC first team in 2021, making eight appearances for the club—including two in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League against Mexican side Léon.
He has been a part of Toronto’s youth system since 2017, having played for the Reds at various reserve levels, including both Toronto FC III in League1 Ontario and Toronto FC II in USL League One.
He also spent a brief period in 2019 on loan with Danish club Brøndby where he made 24 appearances between the reserve and Under-19 teams.
After representing Trinidad and Tobago at several youth levels, Singh accepted a call-up to the Canadian senior national team in June 2021 and participated in a camp, though he did not see any game action. He’s still eligible to play for T&T at the international level.
Singh is a solid athletic centre-back with good aerial ability, and he’s comfortable on the ball with both feet.
“We are excited to embrace Luke with our team this season,” said Alan Koch, head coach FC Edmonton. “He is a talented young player with some excellent professional football experiences already. I am excited to work with him, push him to help develop his game further and hopefully have him aid in team success.”
FC Edmonton will kick the season off at home on April 10 against Valour FC at Clarke Stadium.