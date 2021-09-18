Magpies cut McCollin

Trinidadian netballer Kalifa McCollin has not been offered a contract extension by Australian team Collingwood Magpies for the 2022 season.
Collingwood on Friday informed defensive mid-courter Melissa Bragg and goal-shoot McCollin that they will not be offered contracts for next year.
Joining the Pies in 2021 after a season with Ascot Steel in New Zealand, McCollin was sparingly used, and mainly featured as back-up shooter to tall Jamaican Shimona Nelson, whose breakout season saw the 22-year-old scoring the second most goals in the league (614) at 94 per cent efficiency. McCollin, 26, made her debut in round one but was only called upon for short periods on seven occasion this season, shooting a total of 31 goals.
Having announced on Friday that they had recruited Sophie Garbin from champions New South Wales Swifts, the Magpies also announced they had released McCollin and Newton.
“We would like to thank both Mel and Kalifa for their contributions to our programme,” Collingwood head coach Nicole Richardson said.
“We’ve been lucky to have Mel with us for the last four years and even though we’ve had a short time with Kalifa, they’ve both been valuable members of our team and we wish them all the best for the future.”
Meanwhile, Collingwood announced they had secured their squad of ten for the 2022 season, following the re-signing of eight players and the recruitment of two others. Captain Geva Mentor, Ash Brazill, Kelsey Browne, Jodi-Ann Ward, Nelson and Molly Jovic all penned new two-year contracts which will see them remain Magpies until the end of 2023, while Gabrielle Sinclair and Jacqui Newton have both signed one-year deals. The eight join new recruits Garbin and Maggie Lind whose signings were announced on Friday evening.