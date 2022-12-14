Despite their heavy defeat in the two-match Test series against Australia, former Cricket West Indies director Baldath Mahabir and ex-West Indies manager Omar Khan believe that all is not lost in West Indies cricket but noted that the regional side needed a reboot.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Mahabir was in agreement with former skipper Carl Hooper’s assessment that we need to rebuild from the ground up, while Khan said that there must be a continuous development of players in order for them to keep pace with the international game.
“Clearly, the systems that we had in place which served us when we were successful are no longer doing what is required for West Indies cricket to survive as a competitive entity,” said Mahabir.
“There must be a complete rebuild on and off the field in terms of the structure of West Indies cricket, the validity of regional boards and one may even want to consider if West Indies cricket as an entity needs to be quashed... all options must be examined when looking at the future of West Indies cricket and it must be done without emotion,” he said.
“We say West Indies cricket is a great unifier but has it reached a point where it has grown and matured and now it is in steep decline?” Mahabir questioned.
“To me, that is where we are in West Indies cricket. We need to examine it as a social good, as a corporate good and see where we are and what is the best way forward,” he added.
Mahabir also pointed out that the recent injuries in Australia have highlighted the lack of depth in West Indies cricket.
He said that even good teams go to Australia and struggle but what was concerning for him were the injuries on the tour which forced the Windies to fly in Marquino Mindley for the second Test only for the fast bowler to pull up after two overs.
“We need to have parallel development in a sense where we need to find a system of getting the game back to our communities in the Caribbean and make the game attractive again while we continue to build our elite cricketers, making them into the best they can be,” said Mahabir.
“If we focus on the Test team alone, Kraigg Brathwaite is still the best man there. Some others will be severely scrutinised and rightly so but we played two matches and there were so many injuries and that was a very worrying thing,” he continued.
“Mindley broke down after two overs and I have not seen any major improvement in our batsmen. Yes, young Shiv (Tagenarine Chanderpaul) looked good and the skipper will battle them but other than that, we are not seeing any depth in our cricket.”
Meanwhile, Khan expected “a better fight and more grit and determination” from the Windies.
“It was no competition at all and that was disappointing to see,” said Khan.
“The whole landscape of cricket has changed and we need to educate our players about what is required to be in the international team. The game has been transformed by technology and has become a scientific game. Teams use a lot more technology in planning and preparing for games and we have not come up to par with that,” he argued.
“We need to prepare our teams much better if we are to be really competitive. There needs to be a continuous development programme for Test and ODI players. It must not just be one-off camps or programmes ahead of a tour or tournament,” he added.
“We’re not going to give up on West Indies cricket. I am very passionate about West Indies cricket and I take personal pride in being a former manager and when the team performs in this manner it hurts me. So we need to identify the right people to be with the team and everyone has to be on the same page to take West Indies cricket forward.”