Marcus Joseph has taken his early season Cup competition form into the Hero I-League football competition which began earlier this week.
On Monday, Joseph received the Hero of the Match award for his brilliant effort, as Mohammedan SC defeated Sudeva Delhi FC 2-1 in match six of the ongoing Hero I-League 2021-22 season to register first points on the table at the Naihati Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Mohammedan SC are now joint top the league with three points from their opening matches.
Mohammedan were comfortably ahead with an early goal in either half (S. Faiaz 13’ & Marcus Joseph 53’) before Sudeva Delhi gained a consolation item in added-on time (A. Sarkar (90+1).
Mohammedan dominated possession with 64 per cent as well as the shots taken with 12 as against just six by Sudeva Delhi. Sudeva Delhi were broken early on as SK Faiaz opened the scoring for Mohammedan in the 13th minute. He got on the end of a wonderful cross from captain Nikola Stojanovi. Faiaz received a yellow card in the 20th minute for simulation.
Meanwhile, Joseph had a chance in the 26th minute to double the lead as he was through on goal but Akhbar Khan and Himanshu Rai combined to block his shot.
Joseph finally got his goal in the 53rd minute as midfielder Brandon Vanlalremidka lifted it forward for Joseph who played it to Mallick, Mallick passed it back to Joseph who took an absolute thunderbolt of a shot from the edge of the box directed to the top-left corner, the Black Panthers taking a 2-0 lead.
Into stoppage time, what looked like an easy clean sheet for Mohammedan was turned into an exciting final few minutes, as a sublime goal by Abhijit Sarkar, from outside the box, gave Sudeva Delhi some hope.
The score being 2-1, Sudeva Delhi tried stitching together a final move but were unable to equalise late as the referee blew the final whistle.
This past season, Joseph helped Mohammedan finish as runners-up in the 2021 Durand Cup while also copping the Kolkata Cup for the first time in 40 years.