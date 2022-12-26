MAROON VISION

As Phil Simmons and Lendl Simmons bid farewell to West Indies cricket, Keagan Simmons is hoping to make his mark at the highest level.
Phil resigned as West Indies head coach after the team’s embarrassing T20 World Cup exit in Australia, while Lendl announced his retirement from international cricket earlier in the year.
Meanwhile, another family member, 23-year-old Keagan has earned a retainer contract with the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force for the 2022-23 season and was also part of the West Indies Academy team that competed in the CG United Super50 Cup recently.
This year was just the start for young Simmons, who, like many athletes in Trinidad, had to deal with a two-year absence of play.
The right-handed opening batter made his Red Force debut in the 2019-2020 first-class season, fresh from the Under-19 level and even then, he had high expectations of himself after scoring 89 in the first innings.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic kept him off the field for the better part of two years and after a season where he was, “still kind of getting back into the game”, he is ready to push himself as he searches for consistency in his performances which he is hopeful will lead to a call-up to the West Indies side in the not too distant future.
Looking back at his performances in 2022, Keagan said he expected more from himself in both red ball and white ball cricket but has identified some of the mistakes and is working on correcting them.
“I think for sure in the four-day season, I was a bit disappointed that I didn’t meet my goals for the tournament but I think it was definitely a learning experience and I am pretty much still new to playing at the first-class level,” Keagan told the Express.
“There were a few mistakes I made that I am not accustomed to making. I think now I have a better understanding of the things I need to do to prepare for next season,” he continued.
Keagan noted that, “playing with the Academy in the Super50, I was much more successful but I am still a bit disappointed. I still felt like I could have been better at that level. I hold myself to a higher level and I expected better things from myself in 50 overs.” But he added, ‘all in all I think I am pretty happy, this being the first season of cricket after Covid. I was still kind of just getting back into the game and I know what I have to work on going forward.”
Simmons said for the next season, “I have my different goals for the various tournaments I am going to play.
“Numbers-wise, I’m focussing on the process. I know I need to be mentally clear on what I want to do. The mistakes I have made in the past are really thinking too much and going outside of my gameplan. So, once I focus on that and I stay sharp and ready to play, I know I can achieve the goals that I have set in all the different competitions.”
He hopes his spells with the red Force and the Academy will prove to be a quick launching pad to international cricket.
“My goal is really to perform the best I could in the four-day season and within the tours I will have with the West Indies Academy. I know once I perform as well as I know I could in those tournaments, I will put my hand up for a future West Indies selection whether it is next year or within the next few years.”