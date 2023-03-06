West Indies captain Hayley Matthews produced a Player-of-the-Match performance with an unbeaten half-century and three wickets, as Mumbai Indians yet again flaunted their strength in a dominant nine-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, yesterday.
Playing in their second game of the Women’s Premier League at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai chased down a target of 156 with nearly six overs to spare, the right-handed Matthews spearheading her team’s success with a superb 77 not out off 38 balls.
England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt struck an unbeaten 55 from 29 deliveries, combining with Matthews in a 114-run, unbroken second wicket wicket stand to hand Mumbai their second win in as many outings following their 143-run crushing of Gujarat Giants on Saturday.
Matthews had earlier claimed three for 28 from four overs of off-spin as RCB were bowled out for 155 in the penultimate over, after choosing to bat first.
Nineteen-year-old Richa Ghosh led RCB with 28 while captain Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil chipped in with 23 and Kanika Ahuja, 22.
Four partnerships kept the innings ticking. Firstly, Mandhana put on 39 for the first wicket with Sophie Devine (16) before Ghosh combined with Ellyse Perry (13) in a 28-run, fifth wicket stand, after four wickets had tumbled for four runs in eight balls thanks to a double strike from Matthews in the sixth over.
Ghosh, who struck three fours and a six off 26 balls, added 34 for the sixth wicket with Ahuja and when both fell in the space of seven balls in successive overs, Shreyanka and Megan Schutt (20) came together in another 34-run stand for the eighth wicket, to aid RCB’s recovery.
Mumbai started positively in reply, Matthews pummelling 13 fours and a six as she put on 45 with Yastika Bhatia (23) before partnering with Sciver-Brunt to take Mumbai safely to their target.