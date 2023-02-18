West Indies women’s team skipper Hayley Matthews is hoping her players can build on their win against Ireland as they hang on to a slim hope of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup.
The Windies broke a 15-game losing streak when they won their first match of the World Cup against Ireland Friday, and will be in action again today against Pakistan in their final Group Two game which bowls off at 9 a.m. at Boland Park in South Africa.
Matthews played a key role in Friday’s victory, scoring an unbeaten 66 off 53 balls to seal the result.
“It was finally good to get that win on the board,” she said after the match.
“And I know some might say we should have won against a team like Ireland more convincingly but obviously, we’ve got to set our standards pretty high.”
Matthews added: “I think at least for us, it’s just really about getting that first win on the board. And obviously in sports, once you get that first win, it sometimes gets a bit easier to get the second and the third. So yeah, fingers crossed that that’s what happens for us.”
The West Indies captain is also hoping to take that winning momentum into their next clash which will be another crucial game for the Caribbean side as they look to end the World Cup on a high.
“We certainly needed it (the win) and I think these two games for us now are probably the two most important for us to leave this World Cup with some pride and some respect,” said Matthews.
“So yeah, definitely looking to take this momentum into the next game and hopefully put on another good performance,” she added.
Matthews noted that while they will have to win today and also hope other results go their way to qualify for the semi-finals, “I think we just got to keep believing.”
“I mentioned before that coming into the World Cup, we knew England and India were going to be a challenge and that that these last two games are going to be a real test of where we are as a team,” said Matthews.
“It was a tough day yesterday after the two losses and knowing that unless results really went our way, we were probably out of the World Cup. But at the same time, we’ve still got a badge on our chest that we try to go out there and play for each and every game and look I think everyone saw the passion that we were able to play with today by the celebrations and just the way that we wanted it and the hunger that was shown,” she concluded.
Meanwhile all-rounder Shermaine Campbell said the victory against Ireland was a “big plus” for the team and the confidence is high in the side heading into the clash against Pakistan.
“We were on a losing track for a period of time but breaking that shackle yesterday (Friday), I think is a good experience for us and also it builds our confidence and we just get that momentum we’re going to take into tomorrow’s (Today’s) game, so I think that’s a big plus for all the girls,” said Campbell.
“Basically, I think they come in with a win, we also have a win, so I think both teams get that confidence but it’s just for us to go out and apply ourselves tomorrow and just play the brand of cricket that we know that we can play,” she added.
While today’s game will be the final group assignment for the Windies, Pakistan still have another match to play against England Tuesday.