Leading all-rounder Hayley Matthews said there was widespread relief in the West Indies women’s camp after a “nerve-wracking” wait to find out their fate in the final four of the ICC Women’s World Cup.
West Indies women finished their group stage with seven points from three wins, three defeats and a no-result, but aware they could be overtaken in third by both England and India who had a game to spare.
On a dramatic day on Sunday, however, England thrashed Bangladesh by 100 runs but India, needing to beat South Africa in Christchurch in order to leapfrog West Indies, slumped to a three-wicket defeat to South Africa off the last ball.
With the win, England climbed to third on eight points while West Indies slipped to fourth but managing to secure the all-important last semi-final spot.
“Obviously us waiting on those results was pretty nerve-wracking,” said Matthews. “I think after losing the game against Pakistan and the rain-out against South Africa, we knew we were in a tight spot and results had to go our way. So watching the chain of events happen … it was pretty nerve-wracking but pure ecstasy at the end.”
She continued: “It means a whole lot. Coming into this World Cup we were definitely underdogs. No one had us in their semi-final spots so to be able to come here and exceed expectations by even just reaching the semi-finals has been amazing. Being able to beat some of the bigger teams was massive on our list and we were able to do that so I’m really happy we’ve been able to get into the semi-finals.”
West Indies women will take on seemingly impregnable Australia women who played the entire group phase unbeaten to end with seven wins from as many matches. In their two previous meetings in the tournament, West Indies suffered a 90-run hammering in a warm-up game in Lincoln before going down by seven wickets here in Wellington.
However, Matthews said West Indies had nothing to lose, and would be free to chase an upset without any pressure. “We obviously know the quality team that Australia have but at the same time I don’t feel like there’s any pressure on us,” said the 24-year-old. “We’re playing against the best team in the world and we just have to go out there and play our natural game and have fun on the field.
“I think we perform best when we go out there and have fun and we enjoy ourselves, and I think that’s the exact mindset that we’re going to out there with come Wednesday.”
Head coach Courtney Walsh said he was thrilled with the achievement, noting it was now important for the Caribbean side to “leave everything on the park” against Australia. “I feel very happy and proud for the girls. They played some very good cricket. They deserved to be in it,” Walsh said.
“I know it was a long wait…but you can see all the excitement in the girls so I’m really happy for the team, happy that we’re here and we’re going to give it our best shot. They just have to be relaxed and enjoy the occasion, leave everything out there on the park which is what we have been saying all along.
“Once you go out there and give it a hundred per cent and you leave what you have to do on the park, nobody can ask you for more. So for me personally, it’s for them to go out, express themselves, execute well and enjoy the process.”