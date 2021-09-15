Maylee is back

Former national football captain Maylee Attin-Johnson has returned to the senior women’s football team as a 35-year-old veteran, hoping to make the final cut for upcoming World Cup qualifiers in November. Yesterday, newly installed Wales-born national head-coach James Thomas named a 20-team national training squad, which included five players from the team edged 1-0 by Ecuador in an inter-continental playoff for the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Apart from Attin-Johnson, also included are goalkeeper Kimika Forbes and her sister Karyn “Baby” Forbes. Defenders Lauryn Hutchinson and Rhea Belgrave were also named in Thomas’ shortlist. Notably missing were keeper Sandra Baron, Liana Hinds and Mexico-based Victoria Swift. Though included in the training squad, Attin-Johnson is not guaranteed a place in the final squad, which will also likely see a couple of other currently unavailable players included.
“I said to every player on day one, you are starting with a score of zero,” Thomas stated yesterday at an Ato Boldon stadium media briefing.
“I am not judging previous performances because I can’t and because it was a long time ago. So for me every single player, every day, has to prove that they are going to be one of those individuals that leads us forward.”
Attin-Johnson has been out of the national team for five years, last representing T&T in 2016 Rio Olympic qualifying, and was last involved in the national team structure as manager to the national Under-20s who reached the quarter-finals of the 2020 CONCACAF U-20 tournament under coach Richard Hood.
Thomas’ squad will enter a residential camp this month, with another one planned for October. T&T are drawn in Group F along with Guyana, Nicaragua, Dominica and Turks and Caicos for the qualifiers, which take place during the FIFA playing windows in November 2021 and April 2022.
The opening round will see each nation playing two matches at home and two matches away in group play. Only the top finishers in each of the five groups will advance to the CONCACAF W Championship, joining World Cup champions USA and Olympic champions Canada, who received a bye straight to the eight-team CONCACAF Women’s Championship which takes place in 2022, thus beginning the road to the World Cup in 2023.