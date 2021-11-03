RECENTLY-SIGNED Trinidadian Jameela McCarthy got her first taste of English netball during the 2021 Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship and almost won her first title as well.
McCarty, 26, left for England soon after Trinidad and Tobago’s three-match Sunshine Series away to Jamaica’s “Sunshine Girls” and was soon in action for her Saracens Mavericks, the Vitality Netball Super League team.
McCarthy’s Mavericks reached all the way to the final of the Fast5 Championship before going down 23-17 to Team Bath Netball, at the Copper Box Arena, London.
Losing their opening preliminary match 48-33 to Wasps Netball, the Mavericks bounced back with a 51-30 win over Loughborough Lightning and a 20-17 triumph over Strathclyde Sirens.
They defeated Manchester Thunder 27-11 at the semi-final stage, before going down in the final.
McCarthy, a six-foot defender/goalkeeper, also earned kudos for her play.
“Jameela McCarthy is putting herself about in that defensive circle for Mavericks and I feel that she is going to be a bit of a problem this season. What a great debut for Jameela McCarthy,” the commentator announced during the semi-final win over Manchester Thunder.