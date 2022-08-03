Shakeem McKay and Revell Webster exited the World Athletics U-20 Championship men’s 200 metres event in the first round in Cali, Colombia, yesterday.
McKay finished fourth in heat two in 21.30 seconds. The top three in each heat qualified for yesterday’s semis. McKay’s clocking was not fast enough for a semi-final berth on time. Webster, sixth in heat three in 21.42 seconds, was also unable to advance via the “fastest loser” route.
Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the 100m champion, clocked 19.99 seconds to top heat two and break the championship record.
After the race, McKay spoke to the National Association of Athletics Administrations of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAATT). “It was a tough race, running against some tough competitors. I just went out there and did my best. I tried to shake off the cobwebs. It was a good race, well executed.”
Dillon Leacock was disqualified in the opening men’s 400m hurdles heat. The circumstances of his disqualification were explained in an NAAATT social media post.
“Leacock initially crossed the line in fifth in heat 1 but his result was annulled as officials ruled that his trail leg went below the horizontal plane of the hurdle (Contrary to Rule 23.7.2). “Officials also adjudged,” the post continued, “that he stepped out of lane (Contrary to Rule 17.4.2).”
Anthony Diaz will be in action for Trinidad and Tobago in Group “B” of men’s javelin qualifying, scheduled to get going at 11 o’clock this morning (T&T time). At 12.50 p.m., Shaniqua Bascombe faces the starter in the first of six women’s 200m heats. The semis start at 5.15 p.m.
At 4 p.m., T&T will compete in the first women’s 4x100m heat. T&T will also be on show at 4.46, in heat four of the men’s 4x1.