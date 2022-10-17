Meet the WI team

West Indies have been a dominant force in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament and are the only team to capture the title twice. Those two amazing triumphs are enshrined in the history of cricketing lore.
On both occasions Darren Sammy led the side—in 2012 in Sri Lanka and 2016 in India. But that’s not all, we have also reached the semi-finals on two other occasions—in 2009 in England and 2014 in Bangladesh.
After failing to get past the first round last year under the leadership of Kieron Pollard, the men in maroon have revamped their squad with new skipper Nicholas Pooran looking to lead the team to an unprecedented third title.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will be crucial to the West Indies’ chances of earning a third “ring”, while quicks like Obed McCoy, Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell could also figure prominently.
Three members of the team have tasted success in the tournament before—Johnson Charles was a member of the 2012 and 2016 winning teams, while Holder and Evin Lewis were champions in 2016. The rest should be hungry for success on the world stage.
Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks are in great form with the bat coming off of their CPL success with the Jamaica Tallawahs and their CPL skipper Rovman Powell will serve as vice-captain to Pooran.
All of the players are potential match-winners in their own right and although they have to qualify for the main draw, the West Indies can be still considered title contenders.
T20 WC FUN FACTS...BY THE NUMBERS
0-None of the pre-tournament favourites have won the competition. India were the 5/2 favourites ahead of the 2021 World Cup with eventual winners Australia back at 6/1. When England won in 2010, they were 14/1 at the start.
1-Chris Gayle is the only player to carry his bat through a completed all-out innings in T20 World Cup cricket. The Jamaican made an unbeaten 63 out of the West Indies’ 101 all out against Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval in 2009.
2-Two players will be appearing in their eighth T20 World Cup-Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and India skipper Rohit Sharma.
5 -The number of wickets that fell in Australia’s final over against Pakistan at St Lucia in 2010. Mohammad Amir took three wickets and the other two fell to run outs without a run scored.
6-Only one player has taken six wickets in an innings, with Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis bagging 6-8 against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2012.
12-The number of balls it took Yuvraj Singh to reach his fifty for India against England at Durban in 2007-the fastest in all international cricket.
24-Will Porterfield’s age when he captained Ireland against Sri Lanka at Lord’s in 2009-the only occasion the youngest player has captained a side in T20 World Cup history.
35-The most matches played by anyone in the tournament, with Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan featuring in 35 matches from 2007 to 2016.
39-The lowest total in the tournament’s history with Netherlands bowled out for just 39 against Sri Lanka at Chittagong in 2014. They did little better against the same team in 2021, making just 44 that time.
41-Shakib Al Hasan’s tally of wickets across all T20 World Cups-more than anyone else.
44-Ryan Campbell-now coach of the Netherlands-was 44 years old when he took the field for Hong Kong in three matches in the 2016 competition in India.
64-Sanath Jayasuriya conceded 64 runs in his four overs for Sri Lanka against Pakistan at Johannesburg in 2007, the most expensive spell in the competition’s history.
97mph-The fastest delivery in T20 World Cup history was bowled by Shaun Tait to Craig Kieswetter in the 2010 final at Barbados.
120-The number of deliveries bowled by Steven Finn in his T20 World Cup career without ever being hit for six-more than anyone else.
123 -Brendon McCullum’s innings for New Zealand against Bangladesh at Pallekele in 2012 is the highest in the tournament’s history.
153-The average score batting first in T20 World Cup history.
228-The runs Virat Kohli scored between dismissals covering the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, with successive innings of 82 not out, 89 not out and 57.
260-The highest total in the tournament’s history-Sri Lanka’s 260-6 against Kenya at Johannesburg in 2007.
653-The total number of players to have participated across the seven tournaments to date.
1,016-Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardena’s tally of runs remains the highest aggregate by anyone across the tournament’s history.