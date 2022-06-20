Mexico test for U-20s

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Angus Eve credited his two substitutes Real Gill and Andrew De Gannes with scoring impactful goals as his side secured a 4-4 draw with Haiti in their opening Group F match of the 2022 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Sunday evening.
Eve’s team was up 4-3 before a stoppage of 33 minutes for lightning - which he claimed killed his team’s momentum - before Haiti scored the crucial equaliser five minutes from time.
“A lot of emotions actually,” Eve said afterwards. “I thought the guys did really well...we saw the immaturity in the guys sometimes in the types of plays they would have made,” Eve assessed. “But all in all, I am very proud of them today. We went up twice in the match, three times at the end then we went down and then came back again. A lot of emotions, stoppages, 30 minutes, lightning I mean it was a normal soap opera tonight.”
Eve said he was pleased with the grit demonstrated by his squad and the goal-scoring ability displayed by 18-year-old Nathaniel James, who scored a brace and the substitutes Gill and De Gannes.
“They were fantastic, they fit in like normal and also you saw the versatility in the players, Kai(him) (Thomas) went back at right back and it was seamless and we scored really good goals today...It wasn’t scruffle goals, which we haven’t been scoring in practice matches and I told the guys just keep on going and it will come and it came today. Unfortunately, we didn’t keep them out,” Eve said
T&T’s skipper Molik Khan’s side oppose Mexico tonight at the same venue from 10.30 and Eve said his team was focusing on recovery ahead of this match.
Three teams from this group will progress to the knockout stage of the competition.
Finishing off the Group F action Sunday, defending champions Mexico downed Suriname 8-0 on the strength of a Salvador Mariscal hat-trick.
Esteban Lozano got Mexico off to a strong start in the 13th minute, tapping in from a few feet for a 1-0 lead. Mariscal then scored his first two goals in three minutes in the 23rd and the 25th minutes to quickly make it 3-0. Fidel Ambriz added a fourth in the 33rd before Bryan Gonzalez stretched the advantage to 5-0 in added-on time at the end of the first half. Mariscal completed his hat-trick late on in the 87th. The night was then capped by goals from Antonio Leone and Jesus Hernandez in stoppage time.
SUNDAY’S CONCACAF
U-20 RESULTS:
T&T 4 Haiti 4
Mexico 8 Suriname 0
USA 10 St Kitts & Nevis 0
Costa Rica 1 Jamaica 1
Cuba 1 Canada 0
Honduras 3 Antigua & Barbuda 0
El Salvador 5 Guatemala 1
Panama 5 Aruba 0