Shaunae Miller-Uibo

CARIBBEAN TRIO: Gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo, of Bahamas, centre, stands with silver medallist Marileidy Paulino, of the Dominican Republic, left, and bronze medallist Sada Williams, of Barbados, during the women’s 400 metres medal ceremony at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, in Eugene, Oregon. —Photos: AP

Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ended her World Championships jinx here late Friday when she captured gold in the women’s 400 metres at Hayward Field.

The Bahamian raced to a world-leading 49.11 seconds in the final, beating Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic (49.60) into second while Barbadian Sada Williams produced a national record 49.75 to claim bronze.

Despite winning gold in the event at the last two Olympiads in Rio and Tokyo, Miller-Uibo’s previous best at a World Championship had been silver in Beijing in 2015 and again in Doha three years ago.

She failed to medal in London in 2017.

However, there were no such setbacks for the 28-year-old on Friday. Running out of lane three, Miller-Uibo was away quickly with Williams and Paulino also in contention over the first 200 metres.

Miller-Uibo held a narrow lead over Williams entering the final 100 metres but steadily pulled away, with Paulino overtaking Williams with 40 metres remaining.

“It’s been a long time coming and I just give God all the thanks and praise,” Miller-Uibo said afterwards.

“This is the one title we were missing so we definitely want to make sure we secured it this time around.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries this season and setbacks and so I had to make it all happen, and all I can do is give God thanks and praise for it.”

Neither Jamaican factored in the contest, Stephenie Ann McPherson finishing fifth in 50.36 and Candic McLeod coming home seventh in 50.78.

Williams, meanwhile, carved out a piece of history for her tiny island, becoming the first-ever woman to win a World Championships medal and only the second athlete, following Ryan Brathwaite’s gold in the sprint hurdles over a decade ago.

“I’m happy that I even made the final. It’s a very overwhelming feeling and I’m super happy about a new national record and a medal too,” said the 24-year-old.

In the corresponding men’s final, former Olympic and World champion Kirani James of Grenada clinched silver in 44.48 seconds, trailing home American Michael Norman in 44.29.

For the 29-year-old, the medal was his third at a World Championships to add to his three Olympic successes, leaving him with six podium finishes at a global event.

“I think it is special. Coming off especially an Olympic year, you want to show people that you can be consistent, that you can keep on going and not let up, so for me it’s always special,” James said.

“Every championships is unique in its own way, the circumstances are unique so I’m just proud and happy to be back on the podium.”

Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith finished with bronze in 44.66 but there was disappointment for Jamaican Christopher Taylor (45.30) and Barbadian Jonathan Jones (46.13) who finished seventh and eighth respectively.

In the other track final, Jamaican Rushell Clayton finished sixth in the 400 metres hurdles, clocking 54.36 as American Sydney McLaughlin copped gold in a new world record 50.68.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rangers Athletics Baseball

Rangers Athletics Baseball

Oakland Athletics' Elvis Andrus, left, is tagged out by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) while trying to steal second base during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Rays Royals Baseball

Rays Royals Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays' Roman Quinn, right, stands on third base after hitting a two-run triple in the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals during a baseball game Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Ayden Owens-Delerme, of Puerto Rico, wins a heat in the decathlon 400-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Ayden Owens-Delerme, of Puerto Rico, celebrates after winning a heat in the decathlon 400-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Worlds Athletics

Worlds Athletics

Damian Warner, of Canada, competes in a heat in the decathlon 400-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

APTOPIX Worlds Athletics

APTOPIX Worlds Athletics

Ayden Owens-Delerme, of Puerto Rico, celebrates after winning a heat in the decathlon 400-meter run at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)