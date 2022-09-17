MINOR ADJUSTMENT

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have agreed to commence the CG United ODI series between the West Indies women and New Zealand women, on Monday.
The full eight-match white-ball series has been rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Fiona passing across Antigua and the Leeward Islands yesterday evening and continuing inclement weather conditions anticipated over the rest of the weekend.
The three-match CG United ODI series will now be played on September 19, 22 and 24, with the five-match T20 International (T20I) series starting on September 28, including two pairs of back-to-back T20Is. The second and fourth T20I matches will now start at 10am giving both teams adequate recovery time between matches.
CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to reach an agreement with NZ Cricket with no loss of games resulting. Hopefully, the inclement weather doesn’t linger, and we can get the show started bright and early on Monday.”
Fans can now purchase tickets for any of the matches at tickets.windiestickets.com, the official Windies Tickets service presented by Mastercard. For all matches, adults can purchase general admission tickets online at US$5, with free admission for children under the age of 16 when accompanied by a paying adult. Seniors benefit from half price on tickets. The stadium ticket office will open on the day of the rescheduled 1st CG United ODI with printed tickets available for EC$15/US$5.
All eight matches will be streamed live in the Caribbean on ESPN Caribbean’s “ESPN Play” app, and will be available around the world with some of CWI’s broadcast partners and on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Live ball-by-ball scoring will also be available on the www.windiescricket.com Match Centre.
WI WOMEN SQUAD: Hayley Matthews (captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.
FULL SCHEDULE
(All matches @ Sir Vivian Richards Stadium)
CG United ODI series
Monday 19 September: 1st CG United ODI, 9. 30 a.m.
Thursday 22 September: 2nd CG United ODI, 9.30 a.m.
Sunday 25 September: 3rd CG United ODI, 9.30 a.m.
T20I series
Wednesday 28 September: 1st T20I, 1.30 p.m.
Saturday 1 October: 2nd T20I, 10 a.m.
Sunday 2 October: 3rd T20I, 1.30p.m.
Wednesday 5 October: 4th T20I, 10a.m.
Thursday 6 October: 5th T20I, 1.30 p.m.