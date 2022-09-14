KEVIN MOLINO will travel with the Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s football team to Thailand, having recovered from a season-long knee injury.
Yesterday, the Columbus Crew midfielder was named among a 20-member squad, selected by head coach Angus Eve, for the King’s Cup in Thailand.
T&T face Tajikistan in their opening match next week Thursday. The winner of that match will advance to the September 25 final in which they will square off against the victor of clash between Malaysia and hosts Thailand, in Chiang Mai province.
“It’s always great to have Kevin in the side,” said Eve of Molino. “He adds an added dimension to the team. Added creativity, the level of maturity and commitment,” added Eve. Molino underwent anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction on his right knee after suffering an injury in training with his American club in August 2021.
“We all know what Kevin has gone through for the past couple of years by way of injuries and (he) has always bounced back, and he’s always willing, from the time that he’s ready to play, to be a part of whatever Trinidad and Tobago is doing at the time,” stated Eve.
The journey to Thailand will be long, taking near 22 hours flight time, with a couple of six-hour lay-overs in between. The locally-based contingent will get to Asia on Monday, two days after departure from Piarco airport. However, some of the foreign-based players \are expected to reach Thailand a day later.
Eve said he had to work within a budget provided by the Thailand Football Association, which is funding the trip. And so he had to cut his players pool, which included players he wanted to have a look at. “The Thailand FA (football association) is paying for the entire trip...they gave us a budget for travel, they gave us a budget for match fees, they gave us a budget for accommodation and everything.” said Eve, adding, “We actually wanted to carry 24 players.”
With the local Ascension football tournament having ended six weeks ago, Eve felt he was left with little alternative but to choose the active, foreign-based players, who were available.
He has selected 19 foreign-based footballers, the one locally-based player being goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, who has been training separately with the local staff for the past three-weeks. The squad include two pairs of brothers; Levi and Judah Garcia, and US-born T&T nationals Ajani and Andre Fortune.
Eve had planned to have a local camp to give home-based players a chance of selection. However, funding was a problem. “I played most of my career locally and would have still been a member of the national team,” he said. “I wanted to afford the local guys the same benefit. We tried to have a two-week camp similar to what we did when we went to the Gold Cup.”
Eve continued: “Unfortunately the financial situation in the FA did not permit me to have that type of environment laid out for the guys. So basically, through no fault of ours, this staff...we had to pick primarily players from outside. Marvin (Phillip) is the only one locally that is traveling,”
The former T&T skipper added: “The financial side of it is hampering the work that we want to do. As you know, I think there are a couple of court cases going on at the moment, which is hampering the way that the FA can conduct its business right now.”
SQUAD: Nicklas Frenderup (Gk), Marvin Phillip (Gk), Aubrey David, Alvin Jones, Noah Powder, Jesse Williams, Andre Fortune, Ajani Fortune, Neveal Hackshaw, Kevin Molino, Reon Moore, Daniel Phillip, Anthony Herbert, Jon Paul Rochford, Judah Garcia, Kareem Moses, Keston Julien, Leston Paul, Levi Garcia, Sheldon Bateau.