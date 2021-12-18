MORE CHANGES NEEDED

Cricket West Indies has sacked men’s selection chief Roger Harper one month after the Caribbean side’s failed Twenty20 World Cup title defence, when squad selection proved a controversial issue. But former WI player and Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board chief executive Suruj Ragoonath says the changes shouldn’t stop there.
The regional governing body announced yesterday that lead selector Harper’s contract, along with that of Miles Bascombe, would not be renewed when it expired at year’s end.
This follows a review of the selection criteria and policy carried out by a CWI-appointed four-member committee following widespread criticism of the 15-man T20 World Cup squad.
Head coach Phil Simmons, who was part of the previous three-member selection committee, will now head an interim panel comprising the captains in the respective formats, with CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams “overseeing the process”.
Ragoonath was a vocal critic of the team selected for the World Cup.
“Something doesn’t smell right, there’s a stench in the room. I think they should be fired,” he had said back in September when the team was picked.
And reacting to the changes yesterday, Ragoonath said the removal of Harper and Bascombe was no surprise.
“Administratively it was the right thing to do given the team performance and the whole selection debacle,” Ragoonath told the Sunday Express.
The former opening batter also had no issue with the interim arrangement where Simmons will assume lead selector duties.
“The selectors had a contract which came to an end at the end of this month. They had to do something in the interim. It’s a sensible thing. It’s probably the best option they have at the moment,” he said.
However, Ragoonath, who had called for the selectors to be fired when the World Cup team was announced, said changes in team management also needed to be made by CWI.
“Once the team is not doing well, there would be changes,” he said. “The fact that we are not doing well may force changes to be made. I’ve said before we need to re-look the whole management structure of West Indies cricket not just the selectors. We need a new team philosophy on how we play the game.”
CWI said yesterday, the recruitment process for the new panel would begin next month. And Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams thanked Harper and Bascombe for their “work and dedicated services to West Indies cricket in the last two years.”
He added: “Selecting West Indies teams for international competition is a very challenging assignment, and both gentlemen performed their roles with transparency and dignity.”
Harper, a former Test off-spinner, was appointed to the role two years ago as one of the first major changes of the new Ricky Skerritt-led administration.
But the 58-year-old, who served as West Indies head coach between 2000 and 2003, found himself at the centre of controversy due to the World Cup failure, with calls coming from several quarters for his immediate resignation.
“I would like to thank CWI for the opportunity to serve West Indies cricket in the role of lead selector and I wish the organisation the very best for the future,” Harper said in a statement.
“I would also like to thank all those whose efforts and cooperation helped me to perform my role efficiently. Special thanks to Miles for his professionalism and teamwork.”
Bascombe, 35, meanwhile, a surprise choice for the panel, having never held a senior selection post, had been a member of a CWI Selection Task Force chaired by fellow Vincentian and CWI vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow, charged in 2019 with overhauling regional policy.
The first task before the interim panel will be to choose a white-ball squad for three One-Day Internationals and a one-off T20 International against Ireland at Sabina Park from January 8-16 next year.