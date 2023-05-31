THE talk around North London is that a guy paid £50,000 for a ticket to Arsenal’s final game of the season.
Of course, the cash changed hands a couple months ago when the Gunners were top of the English Premier League and on target for their first title in 19 years, so every Arsenal fan was looking forward to May 28, when the 2022-2023 EPL campaign wrapped up, at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“More money than brains,” said Eddie, who gave me the story about the big-spending “Gooner” while on the tube to the Finsbury Park station, less than a quarter mile from The Emirates stadium, where Arsenal were hosting Wolves last Sunday. They were no longer heading the table but in second-place behind perennial champions Manchester City, who went on an unbeaten run from the end of February and the front-runners began dropping points, starting on April 9 with the first of three consecutive draws, then unexpected losses, including only their second home defeat, to Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks before.
That was my first visit to The Emirates, where the hosts failed to fire that afternoon, the players never getting into any rhythm, seemingly aware that their shot at the championship had gone as City chalked up yet another win earlier that day, away at Everton.
Brighton played their part with overdone time-wasting tactics and cheap fouls that the referee ignored to Arsenal’s peril, but the visitors were also a step quicker to the ball and thumped their hosts 3-0.
And long before the final whistle, Arsenal supporters were heading for the exits, one fan who stayed put exhorting: “Great season and you’ll are leaving!”
A fortnight later, the mood was completely different around The Emirates, despite another setback the weekend before, away to lowly Nottingham Forest.
With the pressure off, manager Mikel Arteta’s men were back to their free-flowing best, again playing the kind of football that lifted Arsenal to 248 days at the top of the Premier League, fuelling the fans dreams of a title after a long barren run and causing a few of them to part with big bucks to secure a seat at that season-ending game.
But with second place in the bag, along with a return to the Champions League after six years in the European wilderness, it was all joy and reverie amongst the 60,000-odd spectators at The Emirates. And the brilliant party atmosphere was given an early boost when Granit Xhaka headed in the opening goal after 11 minutes and doubled up just three minutes later, prompting chants of “we want you to stay Granit Xhaka”, amidst speculation that the Swiss veteran would be leaving in the next transfer window.
Then Bukayo Saka, arguably Arsenal’s brightest young star, got in on the celebrations with a superbly-taken goal, curling it in at the far post after another fluid passing movement down the right side, also involving inspirational captain Martin Odegaard and twinkle-toes winger Leandro Trossard.
Deafening roar
The giant scoreboards at either end of The Emirates flashed 3-0 at the end of the first half and not long after the restart, striker Gabriel Jesus, another of Arsenal’s outstanding players, added his name to the scoresheet to a deafening roar all around the ground.
Just before that, sitting high up in the Clock End, my ears, untrained to the garbled words of English football chants, thought they heard “we nearly won the league” from the Gunners fans, but I won’t vouch for that, rival supporters waiting to take the mickey out of the Arsenal faithful, coming so close yet so far from an elusive fourth Premier League crown.
But the scoring on a memorable evening was not yet complete as defender Jakub Kiwior slammed in the fifth— the 88 goals a record number in a Premier League season for Arsenal--to complete a five-star performance, a far cry from the dismal showing I sat through against Brighton.
And even after the final whistle, no one was leaving except the Wolves travelling supporters, with more cheers and chants as first Odegaard then Arteta thanked the Gunners fans for their support, followed by a lap around the field by the players, some with their young children in tow.
Addressing the crowd, Arteta spoke of the journey the team has set out on, “a journey heading in the right direction,” stated host Gary Lineker on BBC’s Match of the Day programme later that night. Every Arsenal fan will be hanging on for the ride and hoping that they’ll be in front at the finish line the next time around, or in the very near future, the English Premier League being the most competitive in the world, as when regular contenders like Liverpool and Chelsea fall away, clubs like Newcastle and Brighton step up to replace them.
Lucrative game
And the latest to join the EPL is Luton Town, getting the better of Coventry City on penalties at Wembley in last Saturday’s Championship Play-Off Final, referred to as the most lucrative game in football, worth as much as £170 million to the winners thanks to the Premier League’s billion-dollar broadcast fees.
Luton’s Kenilworth Road ground is now the smallest in the top-flight, with a capacity of only 10,000, but the Hatters fans are just as passionate and enthusiastic as the rest, coming out in their numbers for the team’s parade through the streets of Luton on Monday, forward Carlton Morris voicing the players’ appreciation: “These people work hard to come and support us on Saturday.”
Fans that live and die for football, like the Everton female supporter who exclaimed: “I love Everton more than my kids!” as she left Goodison Park on Sunday after the Toffees secured their place in the Premier League on the final day, having spent most of the season in or near the relegation zone.
And it all gets going again in August, when there is no such thing as “silly money” once football is involved.