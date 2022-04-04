MORE POWER

First Citizens Clarke Road United secured the final spot in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) Sunday League playoffs despite losing their final round match to Central Sports by 36 runs, at Invaders Ground in Felicity, yesterday.

Clarke Road was one of three teams — the others being PowerGen Penal and Preysal Sports — vying to join Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) and Central Sports in the playoffs.