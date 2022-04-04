MORE POWER

The most successful franchise in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have added further firepower to an already beefy batting line-up with the addition of West Indies T20 vice-captain Nicholas Pooran and star all-rounder Andre Russell to their roster as they hunt their fifth title.
Russell featured for the Jamaica Tallawahs last season, scoring 160 runs and taking 11 wickets as the franchise finished fifth. Pooran, meanwhile, struck a single fifty in gathering 263 runs for Amazon Warriors who finished second in the round-robin phase before losing in the semi-finals to eventual champions St Kitts-Nevis Patriots last year.
The pair will now link up with West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine for the showpiece which gets under way August 30.
There were two pre-draft windows for the 2022 season. In the first window each team could retain up to five Caribbean players with a maximum of two from the top five salary spots.
In the second window, teams were then given an opportunity to sign two more local players. These could be new signings from those who were not retained by other teams or players who appeared for that team in the previous season.
Along with Pollard and Narine, TKR also retained left-arm orthodox spinner Akeal Hosein, who took 13 wickets last season, along with fast bowler Jayden Seales and medium pace all-rounder Tion Webster.
And defending champions St Kitts-Nevis Patriots bolstered their ranks with the signing of Darren Bravo from TKR and Andre Fletcher from the Saint Lucia Kings. The Patriots have also retained captain Dwayne Bravo along with Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford and Dominic Drakes.
The 2021 runners-up, the Saint Lucia Kings, have retained last year’s Man of the Tournament, Roston Chase, along with Kesrick Williams, Jeavor Royal and Alzarri Joseph. The signings for the Kings are local boy Johnson Charles, who joins them from the Barbados Royals, and Mark Deyal who re-signs having been with the Kings in 2021.
The Barbados Royals, who finished last in 2021, have retained their 2021 captain, Jason Holder, along with Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas and Nyeem Young. The Royals’ signings are Devon Thomas, who joins them from the Patriots, and Obed McCoy, who was with the Kings in 2021.
Meanwhile, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd and Chandrapaul Hemraj. Their signings see Keemo Paul rejoin his home franchise after a spell with the Kings in 2021, and Gudakesh Motie, who was with the franchise last season.
The Jamaica Tallawahs have retained three players from the squad in 2021, their captain Rovman Powell and their two leading run scorers from last season, Kennar Lewis and Shamarh Brooks.
The Tallawahs have signed two new players with Jamaicans Brandon King and Fabian Allen joining the team for the 2022 season. King was with the Guyana Amazon Warriors last year while Allen was on the championship winning St Kitts-Nevis Patriots outfit.