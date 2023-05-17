Cherisse Murray threw a personal best 17.39 metres to capture women’s shot put bronze for the University of Alabama at the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Outdoor Championships in Louisiana, USA, last Friday.
Mississippi State University junior Tyriq Horsford produced a 71.66m effort for bronze in the Men’s javelin. Louisiana State University (LSU) freshman Jaden James finished eighth in the Men’s discus with a 54.83m throw.
At the MVC Championships, in Illinois, University of Northern Iowa junior Onal Mitchell finished third in the Men’s 400 metres final in 47.77 seconds.
At the Big East Championships, in Pennsylvania, DePaul University’s Dominic Cole claimed third spot in the men’s 100m final in 10.57 seconds. Villanova University’s Amiri Prescod was sixth in 10.79. In the preliminaries, Cole clocked 10.60 and Prescod a personal best 10.65.
In the 200m final, Cole and Prescod were fourth and seventh, respectively, clocking 21.49 and 22.16. In the qualifying round, Cole clocked 21.38 and Prescod a personal best 21.39.
At the ACC Championships, in North Carolina, University of Pittsburgh senior Clement Campbell disturbed the sand at a personal best 7.58 metres to finish fourth in the men’s long jump.
At the Big 12 Championships, in Oklahoma, Kansas State University’s Aaron Antoine cleared the bar at a season’s best 2.11m for fifth spot in the men’s high jump.
At the APU Franson Last Chance meet in California, Shaquille Singuineau threw 16.14m to finish fifth in the Men’s shot put.
At the American Athletic Conference Championships, in Florida, University of Houston sophomore Dillon Leacock finished seventh in the men’s 400m hurdles final in 52.15 seconds.
At the IC4A/ECAC Championships, in Virginia, Renaldo Alleyne-Noreiga clocked 10.74 seconds to finish seventh in the Men’s 100m final. The St Francis Brooklyn College sprinter clocked 10.73 in the preliminaries.
At the Mountain West Championships, in California, Boise State University senior David Pierce was 15th fastest in the Men’s 100m in 10.95 seconds and 16th in the 200 in 21.99.
At the Kip Keino Classic, in Nairobi, Kenya, Machel Cedenio was a non-finisher in the Men’s 400m.