RAFAEL NADAL never truly seemed in danger of becoming the first Australian Open defending men’s champion to lose in the first round since his current coach, Carlos Moya, managed to beat Boris Becker a quarter of a century ago.
Still, this was not a vintage performance by Nadal, who came into yesterday’s matchup against 21-year-old Jack Draper with an 0-2 record in 2023 and six losses in his past seven outings overall.
After nearly two hours of so-so play, Nadal found himself even at a set apiece. He appeared to be pulling away, taking advantage of his opponent’s bout with cramps—with the temperature at about 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius)—when suddenly Draper went up by a break in the fourth set.
From there, though, Nadal would not drop another game, beginning his pursuit of a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam championship with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 win that took more than 3 1/2 hours in Rod Laver Arena. “I need a victory, so that’s the main thing,” Nadal said. “Doesn’t matter the way.”
That’s good, then, because the 36-year-old from Spain was not in peak form. All in all, it was a bit of a struggle. He tried to put a silver-lining spin on things, nonetheless, given his recent track record and knowing that he tore an abdominal muscle twice in the past six months.
Nadal, seeded No 1 because top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is sidelined with an injury, is appearing in his 67th Grand Slam tournament. Draper, ranked No 38, was making his fourth trip to a major and his best showing was getting to the third round at the US Open last September.
Draper also has faced problems dealing with steamy conditions: In his ATP Tour debut at the Miami Open in March 2021, he collapsed on court and needed to stop playing after one set.
“Real honour to play against him, someone I’ve idolised growing up. To go toe-to-toe with him on a big court like that is special,” Draper said. “I can take away the fact that my tennis is getting closer. And physically, I’ll be first to say I’m still a work in progress.”
Nadal’s next opponent will be Mackie McDonald, a past NCAA champion at UCLA who won an all-American matchup against Brandon Nakashima that lasted four hours by a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-7 (10), 6-4 score.
Swiatek workmanlike; Pegula, Gauff ease into next round
The No 1-seeded woman, Iga Swiatek, followed Nadal into Laver for the night session and found herself in a tight second set before reeling off the last four games to eliminate 69th-ranked Jule Niemeier 6-4, 7-5. Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins, the 2022 runner-up at Melbourne Park, also reached the second round with straight-set victories yesterday.
And 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys won in three sets while others advancing included 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and sixth-seeded Maria Sakkari. Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka got past 2020 winner Sofia Kenin 6-4, 7-6 (3).
There were plenty of other major titlists on the packed Day 1 schedule, with Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina, Jelena Ostapenko and Barbora Krejcikova among the winners. But three-time Slam champ Stan Wawrinka bowed out with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 loss to Alex Molcan.
Men who moved on included No 3-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, No 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No 10 Hubert Hurkacz, No 16 Frances Tiafoe and No 20 Denis Shapovalov. Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion and the runner-up in Melbourne the past two years, breezed past American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 at night.
The No 3-seeded Pegula overwhelmed Jaqueline Cristian of Romania 6-0, 6-1 in just 59 minutes, No 7 Gauff overcame a second-set wobble to beat Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4, and No 13 Collins had her left knee treated and taped up while defeating Anna Kalinskaya 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.
Pegula and Gauff could meet in the semi-finals; Collins could play Swiatek in the fourth round.