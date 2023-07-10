West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine has been appointed captain of LA Knight Riders for the inaugural Major League Cricket season bowling off Thursday.
And the 35-year-old will link up with former West Indies head coach and fellow Trinidadian Phil Simmons who will take charge of the franchise for the July 13-30 campaign.
“I’ve always spoken about wanting to represent the Knight Riders wherever they play,” said Narine.
“We’ve long talked about coming to the United States and I’m glad it’s finally happening.
“As captain of this side, I am looking forward to the challenge. There are a lot of experienced guys in this team who I can bounce information off, so it will be an exciting time for us.
“We hope for all Knight Riders fans in America to come out and support us, and all those around the world to keep cheering for us.”
Narine is fresh from representing Surrey in the England T20 Blast where he proved instrumental for the London club, grabbing 20 wickets in 15 matches and scoring a blazing half-century to help them into next weekend’s semi-finals.
Simmons, meanwhile, quit the West Indies post following the tour of Australia last December, in the wake of a series of heavy losses for the Caribbean side.
The former West Indies all-rounder has coached the likes of Dubai Capitals in this year’s inaugural ILT20 and Barbados Tridents – now Barbados Royals – in the Caribbean Premier League.
He will lead Trinbago Knight Riders in the 2023 edition of the CPL beginning next month.