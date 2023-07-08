Trinidad and Tobago’s Nathan Farinha won the Men’s 400 metres event at the La Classique D’Athletisme de Montreal meet, in Canada, two Thursdays ago. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete completed his lap of the track in 48.54 seconds.
Farinha’s twin brother, Jonathan Farinha finished fifth in the Men’s 100m dash in 10.71 seconds. Nathan was sixth, also in 10.71. In the qualifying round, Nathan clocked 10.81 and Jonathan 10.86.
At the East Coast Track & Field Championships in New Jersey, USA, two weekends ago, Nathan captured Men’s 200m bronze in 21.47 seconds. He had clocked 21.84 in the preliminaries. Andre Marcano was eighth fastest in the men’s 100m dash, the T&T sprinter getting to the line in 10.69.
At the SpikeUpNYC meet in New York, last Sunday, Marcano finished fifth in the Men’s 100m final in 10.84 seconds. He clocked 10.83 in the opening round and followed up at 10.79.
At the BMC Grand Prix in Watford, England, Nicholas Landeau finished fifth in a Men’s 800m race in one minute, 51.04 seconds.
Landeau has been enjoying his best ever season on the track, producing three sub-1:49 clockings, including a personal best 1:48.25 in Watford on June 14. In his only 1500m outing this season, in Manchester on May 27, the T&T athlete clocked 3:51.77.