CO-CAPTAIN Shaquanda Greene-Noel left it all behind, retiring, as Trinidad and Tobago yesterday ended the 2023 netball World Cup in 12th spot. It was their worst-ever finish, and a performance which saw the Calypso Girls lose six of seven matches played.
T&T departed Cape Town, South Africa with heads bowed, when losing 71-37 to Fiji, a team ranked eight spots lower at #19 in the world. It was a new low for the Calypso Girls. It also marked the continuation of a downward progression; T&T having also finished one spot from bottom at the Commonwealth Games a year earlier.
Former World champions, T&T finished ahead of only Zimbabwe (13th), Barbados (14th), Singapore and Sri Lanka (16th) at the World Cup. They only beat Singapore (49-36), the team which finished second from bottom.
Greene-Noel confirmed her retirement following a disappointing final outing for her national team.
“Definitely not good enough,” Greene-Noel said. “Congratulations to Fiji. They showed that they were the team that wanted to walk away with 11th spot. Not good enough for our girls on court tonight.”
Greene-Noel, T&T’s only active overseas professional netballer in 2023, also spoke of her retirement.
“I’m going to miss it, but I’m definitely not going to miss it,” she said, “I’m definitely looking forward to being away from netball.”
On paper, T&T, ranked number 11 in the world, should have dominated Fiji. But, while the Caribbean team is on a downward spiral, Fiji proved they are definitely on the up, improving to three spots on a 14th-place finish at the World Cup four years ago.
Joel Young-Strong, the Trinidad and Tobago Netball Association (TTNA) vice-president turned head coach, appeared dumbfounded by the increasingly poor performances at the tournament. Having finished ninth last time, Young-Strong credited the drop in World Cup performance to the loss of her starters from the last World Cup, namely injured Australia-based shooters Samantha Wallace and Kalifa McCollin.
“We did drop,” Young-Strong admitted, “because of some of our key players (being) out of the world tournament due to injury.”
Typical of all that had happened before at the World Cup, Trinidad and Tobago gave away their centre pass from the first whistle, and allowed three early turnovers and were quickly trailing at 6-1. Fiji extended the lead to 12 goals, before ending the quarter ahead at 17-8. Looking full of enthusiasm, Fiji extended the advantage to 34-15 by half-time. They then led 49-28 at the end of the third quarter, before finally winning by 34 goals.
If anything, T&T got worse as the match progressed. The energy and the enthusiasm was gone.
In the face of adversity, 37-year-old shooter Afeisa Noel looked disinterested and did not help her team. And in trying to link with the mid-court, the experienced goal-attack Joelisa Cooper went deep, but then seemed too immobile to return to the shooting circle to assist Noel.
The mid-court was the weakest link, even in 2019 when the best shooters were available. This time, when facing pressure and having to think, Tia Bruno, Oprah Douglas, Shantel Seemungal and Aleena Brooks all came unstuck, were impatient, tried to force the issue and threw the ball away.
There were many things wrong, but mainly that T&T do not play very as well as a team, against Fiji or even Singapore, where only individual talent and physical advantage got them victory. And even with her team losing anyway, and the likes of Noel, Cooper and Swift on the older side and unlikely to play another World Cup, coach Young-Strong did not give more playing time to the younger players, the talented but inexperienced Tiana Dillon and Shaniya Morgan, who did not play at all.
TRINIDAD & TOBAGO:
Shaquanda Greene-Noel, Jameela McCarthy, Jeresia Mc Eachrane, Afeisha Noel, Joelisa Cooper, Shantel Seemungal, Daystar Swift , Shaniya Morgan, Alena Brooks, Tia Bruno, Tiana Dillon, Oprah Douglas.
T&T’S WORLD CUP SOUTH AFRICA
2023 RESULTS:
New Zealand 76 T&T 27; T&T 49 Singapore 36; Uganda 74 T&T 34, South Africa 69 T&T 28; Jamaica 89 T&T 26; Wales 70 T&T 55; Fiji 71 T&T 37.