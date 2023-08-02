JAMAICA defeated Barbados by 56 runs on the last day of the Rising Stars Under-19 men’s three-day championship final at the Arnos Vale Stadium, yesterday.

Summarised scores:

JAMAICA 269 (Jordan Johnson 120, Brian Barnes 61; Nathan Sealy 5-64) & 87 (Steven Wedderburn 39; Saurav Worrell 4-14, Raneico Smith 3-11) vs BARBADOS 158 (Nimar Bolden 37, Nathan Sealy 24; Deshawn James 5-21, Tamarie Redwood 3-56) & 142 (Joshua Dorne 34, Zion Brathwaite 28, Nimar Bolden 23, Nathan Sealy 23) --Result: Jamaica won by 56 runs.