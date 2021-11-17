Despite his disappointment with the performance of the West Indies in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt said that there will be no knee-jerk reaction and decisions in the aftermath.
During a zoom call yesterday, the CWI boss revealed that a review of the team’s performance is being done and that he expects to get those reports soon.
The West Indies, who entered the tournament as the defending champions, only managed one victory (against Bangladesh) in five matches and were knocked out at the group stage. The Kieron Pollard-led side were also embarrassed in their opening match of the tournament when they were dismissed for 55 by England.
“I obviously am not excited about what we did on the field. We were expecting better results,” said Skerritt. “We have people in place who are reviewing what took place and I expect to see some reports in the not-too-distant future.”
Skerritt also revealed that he was in the UAE to witness the West Indies’ final two group games and also the semi-final and final of the tournament. “I’ve gotten a fairly first-hand view of what was taking place in terms of our performance, which was disappointing to be frank, but what will not happen-- and I said this before-- is any knee-jerk, anger-based, emotional decision about cricket,” the CWI president emphasised.
There have been criticisms of the World Cup squad before, during, and after the tournament, with some calling on changes to be made in terms of the personnel and strategy. However, Skerritt remains adamant it is not about assigning blame but about ensuring the team learns from its mistakes going forward.
“We have to be in a learning environment,” said Skerritt. “If we lose, it must be of benefit to us because we are learning. If we don’t create a learning environment in West Indies cricket, we will not improve in anything we do.”
He continued: “It is not easy to achieve a learning environment overnight when you have a very hostile culture that just kick the ball around and blame each other. But I am confident I will get some feedback which will help us move forward and make some proper decisions. I don’t have anything to say other than that.”