GREECE-BASED Garcia brothers, Levi and Judah, are both injured and will be unavailable for Trinidad and Tobago when the Soca warriors begin its 2023–24 CONCACAF Nations League campaign in seven days’ time.
However, recently reappointed men’s national coach Angus Eve is optimistic of a positive restart to the programme.
After picking up a first half injury in UEFA Champions League qualifier 1-0 first round loss by his club AEK Athens to Belgium’s Antwerp on August 22, a hamstring ailment also saw Garcia miss yesterday’s second-leg clash which the Belgium club won 2-1 to book their 2023-2024 Champions League spot. Having lost 3-1 on aggregate, AEK Athens will play in the Europa League instead.
Minus the Garcia siblings, Eve yesterday named a 40-man provisional squad from which he will select his team for next month’s National League internationals. T&T will host Curacao next week Thursday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, with a 6 p.m. kick-off. They then travel to Central America for a clash against El Salvador the following Sunday (September 10).
Eve is eager to get past an unimpressive 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign, when the Soca Warriors were defeat 4-1 by Jamaica and 6-0 by the USA in their last two group matches, having opened with a 3-0 win over St Kitts-Nevis.
“We are hugely disappointed in the last two matches that we would have played, and people only remember your last performance,” stated Eve. “I think we’d been on a good run before that, but then again, the way that it ended, none of us were happy.”
Eve’s provisional squad included most of the regulars, but also gives the likes of Reon Moore, Michael Poon Angeron, Nathaniel James and even veteran Tyronne Charles chances to get back in the team, having not been a part of the Gold Cup squad. Despite the bump in the road at the Gold Cup, Eve is looking to use the Nations League as opportunity to further develop his team ahead of the start to the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup qualifying campaign.
Eve also believes T&T can benefit from having been promoted to League A, the top rung of the National League.“We are here now. All of the teams would be ranked higher than us in this phase,” Eve noted.
“But as I said, you know, we had to put aside the rankings; we have to put aside the fact that they have good players. They have players playing with good European teams and stuff like that, and we have to put our best foot forward,” he added.
“We gonna fight. We’re gonna go out there and represent your red, white, and black the best that we can,” he continued. “We are up for the task, It’s a difficult one, but we’re gonna put our best foot forward.”
Provisional Squad:
1. Denzil Smith, 2. Marvin Phillip, 3. Nicklas Frenderup, 4. Aubrey David, 5. Joevin Jones, 6. Luke Singh, 7. Kevin Molino, 8. Ryan Telfer, 9.Judah Garcia, 10. Kaile Auvray, 11. Neveal Hackshaw, 12.Reon Moore, 13.Andre Rampersad, 14. Kareem Moses, 15. Real Gill, 16. Nathaniel James, 17. Ajani Fortune, 18. Leland Archer, 19. Shannon Gomez, 20.Sheldon Bateau, 21.Kadeem Corbin, 22.Levi Garcia, 23. Alvin Jones, 24. Triston Hodge 25. Andre Raymond, 26. Christopher Bigget, 27. Malcolm Shaw, 28. Jesse Williams, 29. Josiah Trimmingham, 30. Justin Garcia, 31. Ross Russell Jr, 32. Daniel Phillips, 33. Michel Poon Angeron, 34. Duane Muckette, 35.Kristian Lee Him, 36. Justin Sadoo, 37. Tyrone Charles, 38. Molik Khan, 39. Noah Powder, 40. Jomal Williams.