Levi Garcia has been told he has no way out of AEK Athens this summer amid rumoured interest from Scottish champions Celtic United.
The 25-year-old Trinidad and Tobago forward has been linked to Olympique Lyon—the top French football club—Scotland’s Celtic and several other European clubs, after finishing as top scorer for the 2022-2023 Greek League and Cup champions.
Garcia is a reportedly the target of Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou as the transfer rumour mill begins to swirl. But owner Dimitris Melissanidis appears to have thrown cold water on any suggestion that the Greek side’s top striker could be making a move to the Premiership or anywhere else this summer.
According to Sportime, the business tycoon has slapped a ‘not for sale’ sign on Garcia, and says any transfer window decisions will be left to manager Matías Almeyda.
Melissanidis told NewsBreak ahead of the summer: “We are all happy that after so many years this team has its own league and stadium. Today I want to tell you about our new plans and what we are thinking of doing immediately after our pitch and then whatever you want to ask us.
“We will do whatever the coach asks, four or five transfers. We are willing to do it because we believe that this team can also stand out in Europe.”